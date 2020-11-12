Chicago's One Of A Kind Show Launches Virtual Holiday Market

The One of a Kind Holiday Show, returns in an online format November 12 – December 6.

One of Chicago's favorite holiday traditions, the One of a Kind Holiday Show, returns in an online format November 12 - December 6 on www.oneofakindshowchicago.com as well as @ooakchicago on Instagram and Facebook.

Showcasing more than 300 artists, artisans, and makers from across North America and beyond, the Virtual Holiday Market offers shoppers the opportunity to discover new work, enjoy virtual studio tours, demonstrations and product presentations, and shop for truly distinctive and thoughtful gifts for the holidays.

"The One of a Kind Show has become a beloved holiday tradition in Chicago, attracting attendees and participants from across the country. Although this year's event looks a little different, we are thankful and honored to be able to provide a platform for everyone to connect and continue to enjoy this tradition from the safety of home," said Kathleen Hogan, Director of Sales for the One of a Kind Show. "We are also thrilled to do our part to support our artists and help them do business in this current environment."

The Virtual Holiday Market takes place at www.oneofakindshowchicago.com where shoppers will find "market pages" for each participating artist. Shoppers can search for artists by product category, artist name, or artist city, state or country. On each artist market page, shoppers can learn about each artist, check out special online programming they are hosting, see a selection of their work and products, access exclusive promotional offers and link directly to artist websites to shop for the most unique holiday gifts out there.

Throughout the Virtual Holiday Market, participating artists and market partners will host special programming including studio tours, demos, talks and more to engage with attendees and share their inspirations, as well as offer behind-the-scenes insights into their creative processes. One of a Kind will also be sharing more about the artists and their work on its Instagram and Facebook channels @ooakchicago, including a series of daily IGTV artist videos.

Despite 2020 being a hard year for artists and small businesses, a variety of One of a Kind Show Makers are Making a Difference this year, spreading holiday cheer by donating to charities during the season. Participating artists include Bobbi Kahn Design Jewelry, which is donating 25% of the proceeds from purchases of their Gay Leffel collection to The Lincoln Park Zoo, The Rustic House which will donate half of the proceeds from a specific candle line to one of three charities, littlebags.bigimpact which will donate 15% of the proceeds of each bag to support childhood literacy in underserved communities in the USA, and many more. Additional artists offering "gifts that give back" may be found on the artists' market pages.

Several artists and makers will also be offering exclusive promotions this year during the span of the market, ranging from free shipping to discounts off holiday gifts. All promotions may be found on the artists' market pages.

Free to access, the One of a Kind Show will run virtually from November 12 - December 6. For more information, please visit www.oneofakindshowchicago.com.

