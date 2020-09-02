Chicago Sinfonietta Announces First Ever Virtual Ball - A Celebration Of Defiantly Different Music

Registered attendees will receive an email with instructions to access the live event on October 10.

The Chicago Sinfonietta has today announced it will host its re-imagined annual gala, titled "Defiant by Design," as a free, virtual celebration. With appearances by both Music Director Mei-Ann Chen and Chief Executive Officer Blake-Anthony Johnson, the event celebrates the start of its 33rd season as the vanguard of equity, diversity and inclusion in the classical music industry. Curated to be a unique, one-of-a-kind production showcasing the best of Chicago Sinfonietta, this year's theme touches on both the organization's past milestones and its exciting future, inviting guests to join in imagining the next chapter of this MacArthur award-winning institution.

The thoughtfully curated evening will include a special series of videos highlighting the Sinfonietta's "greatest hits" from past decades through to the present day; a night full of music featuring special guests; live interactions not only with Maestra Chen, Mr. Johnson and other guests, but also several surprises to be revealed throughout the evening. The Sinfonietta will shine a spotlight on its Project Inclusion program with a work by one of this season's Project Inclusion Composer Fellows: Michelle Isaac. (Ms. Isaac's arrangement of "Imagine" will be performed by Sinfonietta musicians as part of the evening.) Following the event, there will be an after party with a live DJ. The organization's largest fundraiser, the Virtual Celebration will, for the first time, offer no auction.

"We are excited to present the Sinfonietta's first ever virtual celebration," stated CEO Blake-Anthony Johnson. "A virtual event protects the health and safety of our patrons, musicians and staff, and also provides an opportunity for Chicago Sinfonietta to be more accessible and to expand its reach. What has traditionally been a large-scale in-person event in Chicago with limited tickets has now been transformed into an experience with unlimited potential participation and viewership!"

This event is free. Visit chicagosinfonietta.org/2020ball to register to attend the event. Registered attendees will receive an email with instructions to access the live event on October 10.

There are a number of ball sponsorship opportunities available, all with exciting benefits. For additional information, please contact: Edna Togba, Chief Development Officer (etogba@chicagosinfonietta.org).

