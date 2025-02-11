Chicago Shakespeare Theater Announces Cast Of SUNNY AFTERNOON North American Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago Shakespeare Theater has announced the cast and creative team of its highly anticipated North American Premiere musical event Sunny Afternoon. Based on the music of The Kinks and featuring a soundtrack of their own chart-topping songs, this Chicago Shakespeare production comes to the stage directed by Artistic Director Edward Hall, March 21–April 27, 2025 in The Yard.

From working-class London lads to rock ‘n' roll icons, The Kinks exploded onto the ‘60s music scene with a raw, energetic new sound that rocked a nation and changed the industry forever. The story of the band's atmospheric rise to fame is told through their own prolific catalog of hit songs, including “You Really Got Me,” “Lola,” and "All Day and All of the Night”—all performed live onstage by the actors in a concert experience of the irresistible music that inspired generations. With an original story, music, and lyrics by The Kinks' legendary Ray Davies and a script by Joe Penhall, this musical makes its North American Premiere after the UK debut production, also directed by Hall, took the West End by storm—winning four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical.

Sunny Afternoon features an ensemble cast that includes Emma Grace Bailey, Joy Campbell, John Carlin, Sean Fortunato, Marya Grandy, Jared D.M. Grant, Oliver Hoare, Danny Horn, Will Leonard, Michael Lepore, Ana Margaret Marcu, Ben Mayne, Kieran McCabe, Joseph Papke, and Kayla Shipman.

“Anyone who knows The Kinks knows we're a series of catastrophes turning into glorious triumph,” says Ray Davies. “This is not an interpretation…it's coming from my perspective and very personal to me. Most of the stories come from the family in the front room where everyone played an instrument, and everyone collaborated. Yet what's come through is that it's a kind of timeless story. Yes, there's a setting, but hopefully the songs transcend time. It's about characters and situations and people trying to get through their lives.”

“It's a joy to be bringing this show to America for the first time, and to celebrate the incredible music of The Kinks,” says Edward Hall. “Chicago is a city rich in musical history so there is no better place to begin this rock ‘n' roll journey, which takes us from a small family home in North London to the stage of Madison Square Garden.”

Playing brothers and founding members of The Kinks are Danny Horn as Ray Davies and Oliver Hoare as Dave Davies, both reprising their roles from the Olivier Award-winning West End run. Danny Horn has been seen in The Bah Humbug Club at Lichfield Garrick, We'll Dance On The Ash Of The Apocalypse at The Park Theatre, and Reclaim The Night at Arcola Theatre, along with television credits Riot Women, Doctors, and Doctor Who (BBC), and more. He has released two albums as a musician, Quitting Smoking and Sirens & Sea Monsters, and published his first collection of poems, Lucy and the Others, in 2023. Oliver Hoare's credits include Anthony & Cleopatra at Chichester Festival Theatre and The Beggar's Opera at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, as well as film and television credits. As a singer-songwriter, he performs with his band Oliver Hoare and the Late Great, and he is the co-founder of Neon Candle Theatre.

Portraying the other original members of The Kinks are Michael Lepore as bassist Peter Quaife and Kieran McCabe as drummer Mick Avory. Michael Lepore was a member of the Original Broadway Cast of Sing Street, with additional credits including Spring Awakening at Irondale Center, Rent at Theatre Aspen, and Origin Story at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. Kieran McCabe was nominated for a Jeff Award for his performance in the title role of Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story at the Marriott Theatre. He returns to Chicago Shakespeare after appearing in As You Like It, and his other credits include Rock of Ages at Paramount Theatre, Verböten at the House Theatre of Chicago, Next to Normal at Writers Theatre, and Million Dollar Quartet at the Marriott Theatre.

The ensemble cast also features Emma Grace Bailey as Peggy (Music Man and Beehive: The ‘60s Musical at the Marriott Theatre); Joy Campbell as Joyce (Baked! The Musical at Theo); John Carlin as Fred Davies and Allen Klein (Run Bambi Run at Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Turn Me Loose at Westside Theatre); Sean Fortunato as Larry Page (Henry V, Richard III, and many more at CST, Damn Yankees at Marriott Theatre, Young Frankenstein at Mercury Theater), Marya Grandy as Annie Davies and Marsha (Emma, The Wizard of Oz, and Follies at CST, Into the Woods US tour, The Devil Wears Prada, Broadway in Chicago); Jared D.M. Grant as Gregory Piven (The Full Monty, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and more at Paramount Theatre, Tootsie North American tour); Will Leonard as Grenville Collins (Guys and Dolls and Fiddler on the Roof at Drury Lane Theatre); Ana Margaret Marcu as Rasa (Once at Syracuse Stage, Jersey Boys at Theater Aspen); Ben Mayne as Robert Wace (Girl From The North Country on Broadway, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at Marriott Theatre, The Full Monty at Paramount); Joseph Papke as Eddie Kassner (Children's Theatre Company, Guthrie Theater); Kayla Shipman as Rosie (Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil at Goodman Theatre, Jersey Boys, Young Frankenstein, and Rock of Ages at Mercury Theatre). Understudies include Grant Alexander Brown, Joey Chelius, Matthew Benenson Cruz, Laura Nelson, and Ashton Norris.

CST Artistic Director Edward Hall directs Sunny Afternoon after helming its original production at the UK's Hampstead Theatre and the West End. An acclaimed international director, Hall joined CST in October 2023, and has since directed Richard III, Henry V, and Short Shakespeare! A Midsummer Night's Dream. Prior to his tenure as Artistic Director, he directed Rose Rage at CST and in New York in 2003. He was the founding artistic director of the multi-award-winning Propeller Shakespeare, touring globally for over 20 years. He led the UK's Hampstead Theatre for nearly a decade, transforming it into one of the nation's most successful theaters for new work development with more than 100 world premieres. He has served as an Associate Director at The National Theatre and Old Vic, and his extensive film and television credits include The Heist Before Christmas, Blithe Spirit starring Dame Judi Dench, multiple HBO and BBC series, and the Downton Abbey season four finale. He is a member of the Arts Club of Chicago and the Economic Club of Chicago.

The creative team also includes Music Supervisor Elliott Ware, Choreographer Adam Cooper, Set and Costume Designer Miriam Buether, Lighting Designer Rick Fisher, Sound Designer Matt McKenzie, Music Director Mason Moss, Associate Director Christopher Chase Carter, Fight and Intimacy Choreographer Max Fabian, Dialect and Vocal Coach Marie Ramirez Downing, Assistant Choreographer Emily Goodenough, Associate Scenic Designer Milo Blue, Associate Sound Designer Ken Hampton, Directing Apprentice Jo Hoagland, Production Stage Manager Christine D. Freeburg, Assistant Stage Manager Danny Fender, Production Assistant Anna Vu, and Instrument Tech Nat Treloar.

More information at www.chicagoshakes.com/sunnyafternoon.

