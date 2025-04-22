Chicago Premiere Of Nick Payne's INCOGNITO is Coming to Tin Drum Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tin Drum Theatre Company will present the Chicago Premiere of Incognito, the provocative play by award-winning British playwright Nick Payne. Produced by Steve Needham and directed by Jason Palmer, this bold production promises to take audiences on an unforgettable journey across the landscapes of love, loss, and self-discovery.

Tin Drum Theatre Company invites audiences to discover the extraordinary tapestry of the heart and mind on display in Incognito-a play that redefines our understanding of self and the ever-shifting narrative of our lives. This unique and compelling narrative bridges science and philosophy, traces how emotions intertwine with our concept of identity, and challenges the boundaries of traditional narrative storytelling.

First staged in London to enthusiastic reviews, Incognito has since enjoyed several acclaimed productions on both sides of the Atlantic. Critics have praised the play for its innovative storytelling and its fearless probing of memory, genius, and identity. Its past productions have been heralded as groundbreaking explorations that challenge audiences to rethink the boundaries of the human psyche, setting the stage for this highly anticipated Chicago premiere.

