Chicago Philharmonic Launches Season With OUT OF THE SILENCE

The Chicago Philharmonic Society has announced the launch of its 32nd Season with the concert Out of the Silence on September 12, 2021 at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts (9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie).

Led by Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Scott Speck, named 2021 Conductor of the Year by Illinois Council of Orchestras, Out of Silence marks Chicago Philharmonic's triumphant return to live performances. Single tickets ranging from $10-$75 are now available at chicagophilharmonic.org.

"The Chicago Philharmonic and I can't wait to play for live audiences again, and we've saved up some beautiful experiences!" said Speck. "I'm thrilled to be presenting four world premieres and an American premiere all within the same season," said Maestro Speck. "Out of the Silence is the perfect concert to celebrate our return to the stage and will showcase the incredible solo talents of our very own Sergey Gutorov as well as Njioma Grevious who is truly a rising star. Join us!"

Out of the Silence spotlights two pieces from iconic 20th century American composers: one of the most important works in American classical music, Aaron Copland's Appalachian Spring, as well as William Grant Still's meditative Out of the Silence, from which program gets its name. Out of the Silence also features Chicago Philharmonic musician member Sergey Gutorov in Mozart's Clarinet Concerto in A Major, K. 622. Concluding the program in spectacular fashion is GLORY, performed by young violin virtuoso Njioma Grievous. The violin concerto is composed by Marcus Norris, who was recently selected as one of three winners of Chicago Philharmonic's first-time Donna Milanovich Composer in Residence program. GLORY made its Chicago debut virtually on June 29 via Chicago Philharmonic's virtual Redemption concert, which closes August 27 via Harris Theatre's HT Virtual Stage.

The Composer in Residence program, named after recently retired Executive Director Milanovich, is a three-year residency that includes live performances of newly composed works for orchestra and chamber ensembles, a $2,500 award per composer, a seat on Chicago Philharmonic's Artistic Committee, and development opportunities with Maestro Speck.

For the safety of patrons and musicians, all audience and staff members at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts will be required to wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status.