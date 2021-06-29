Chicago Philharmonic Announces 2021/22 Season, 'Rejoice!'

Terell Johnson, the incoming Executive Director of Chicago Philharmonic, has announced Chicago Philharmonic's 32nd Season titled "Rejoice!" as it marks the orchestra's long-awaited return to live performances. The Chicago Philharmonic's 2021-22 season is conducted by Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Scott Speck, named 2021 Conductor of the Year by Illinois Council of Orchestras, and features three World Premieres by composers Nicholas Hubbell and Chicago Philharmonic Composers-in-Residence Jonathan Bingham and Reinaldo Moya, plus the Midwest Premiere of Pulitzer Prize and three-time Grammy-winner Jennifer Higdon's mandolin concerto performed by classical music superstar Avi Avital.

"There are many reasons for us to rejoice!" said Johnson, who officially beings his new position as Executive Director on July 1, 2021. "I am so proud to be moving to Chicago to join the prestigious Chicago Philharmonic, an organization deeply committed to transforming diverse audiences with the beauty and power of great artistry. This forthcoming season, we promise a triumphant return and look forward to welcoming audiences back to some of our beloved venues, including North Shore Center for the Performing Arts and Harris Theater for Music and Dance."

Single tickets and subscriptions for the 32nd Season begin at $25 (students $10) and go on sale Monday, July 19 at 12:00 pm at chicagophilharmonic.org.

About the 2021-2022 Season

Out of the Silence: Copland, Mozart, Norris, and Still

Sunday, September 12, 3:00 pm

North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie

Maestro Scott Speck returns triumphantly to conduct Chicago Philharmonic for the first time at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts since 2020. The beauty, possibility, and bittersweet nostalgia of the American spirit is captured through Copland's Appalachian Spring and Still's Out of the Silence. Plus, Chicago Philharmonic's own Sergey Gutorov shines in a brilliant rendition of Mozart's beloved Clarinet Concerto, and violin virtuoso Njioma Grevious performs Composer-in-Residence Marcus Norris' electric Glory.

Simply Serenades: Brahms, Dvorak, and World Premiere by Bingham

Sunday, November 21, 3:00 pm

North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie

This concert, conducted by Scott Speck, includes stunning serenades from two of the great masters of the form, alongside a world premiere serenade from Composer-in-Residence Jonathan Bingham. Johannes Brahms' Serenade No. 2 contains the unmistakable warmth, grace, and meticulousness that defined the composer's canon. The bright, inventive, Czech-inspired melodies in Antonin Dvorak's Serenade for winds, cello and bass remain some of the finest of his career.

Fanfare Chicago:

Respighi, Midwest Premiere by Higdon, World Premieres by Moya and Hubbell

Sunday, March 27, 3:00 pm

Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E Randolph St, Chicago

Maestro Speck leads the orchestra in a once-in-a-lifetime Chicago Philharmonic performance of world premieres by today's phenomenal composers, including the Midwest premiere of Pulitzer Prize and three-time Grammy-winner Jennifer Higdon's mandolin concerto, played to perfection by classical music superstar Avi Avital. Plus, Chicago Philharmonic Fanfare Competition winner Nicholas Hubbell presents his world premiere of Chicago Fanfare and Composer-in-Residence Reinaldo Moya shares his world premiere, alongside the sumptuous music of Respighi's Gli uccelli (The Birds) and Trittico botticelliano.

Aretha Rising

Sunday, May 29, 7:00 pm

Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E Randolph St, Chicago

This concert pays tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, as Maestro Speck conducts Broadway star Capathia Jenkins and three-time Grammy Award nominee Ryan Shaw as they light up the Harris Theater stage. The program includes Respect, Think, A Natural Woman, Chain of Fools, Amazing Grace, and many more.

To support The Chicago Philharmonic Society by making a donation, visit chicagophilharmonic.org or call 312-957-0000.