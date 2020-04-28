Chicago Performing Arts Groups Offer Virtual Programming

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

With performing arts venues temporarily shutting their doors due to the health crisis, many theaters are bringing their content online!

Check out a list of Chicago-area performing companies bringing their programming onto an online format!

Chicago Shakespeare Theater is offering a variety of streaming content via Shakes@Home site, including a Living Room Sonnet Series and more! chicagoshakes.com.

Goodman Theatre

Paramount Theatre

Paramount Theatre is streaming The Connection Social Media Concert featuring singers, dancers and more performing original works from home!

For more information visit: https://paramountaurora.com/

Artistic director Michael Weber celebrates Stephen Sondeim with. Sondheim @ 90 Roundtable. Visit porchlightmusictheatre.org.

The House Theatre of Chicago

The House Theatre of Chicago is streaming its recent production of Jason Narducy and Brett Neveu's musical "Verböten." Tickets are $99. Visit thehousetheatre.com.

"At Home with BJ" features artistic director BJ Jones in conversation with artists from the company's upcoming season Visit northlight.org.

Rivendell Theatre

Rivendell Theatre offers digital content taking a look at developing four new one-woman plays: "The Inside" by Lydia A. Diamond, "When Given the Choice, Bleed" by Kimberly Dixon-Mays, "Tidy" by Kristin Idaszak and "Aping Jane" by Aurora Real de Asua. This is ongoing from April 29 and free! Visit rivendelltheatre.org/solo-voices.

Theatre Y

Theatre Y is streaming "My Body's Image, Delayed" a retrospective of the work of Romanian playwright Andras Visky. This will be presented in in 15 episodes streaming weekly. Visit theatre-y.com.

The Passage Theatre

The Passage Theatre is presenting a staged reading of "All-One! The Dr. Bronner's Play," a world premiere commission by Beth Hyland. From May 1-10, pay-what-you-can. Visit thepassagetheatre.com.

Prop Thtr

Prop Thtr presents a free stream of its latest show, "...And I Am Not Afraid,". Visit propthtr.org.





