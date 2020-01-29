Chicago Magic Lounge Announces Next Artist-In-Residence Performer Ross Johnson In ENIGMAS AND PERPLEXITIES

Chicago Magic Lounge, Chicago's home for close-up magic, continues its Artist-In-Residence series with Ross Johnson in Enigmas and Perplexities, a show that gives audiences a unique insight into the incredible power of the mind, Wednesdays at 7:30pm, April 1 - June 24, 2020.

Ross knows that you're skeptical about ESP. He knows that you don't believe in mind reading, second sight, or mental projection. He also knows...what you're thinking. Ross Johnson's performance will amaze you as your thoughts become his. Tickets for all Chicago Magic Lounge shows are available at the box office, (312) 366-4500 or online at chicagomagiclounge.com.

Mind reader, magician, clairvoyant, fortune teller, telepath, mentalist...Ross Johnson is all of these things and more. He possesses a unique array of amazing gifts, along with a dapper, professional appearance and masterful showmanship skills. Ross has been hailed as one of the most gifted psychic performers of our time. He was unanimously voted as the world's top entertainer in the areas of the psychic and arcane by the International Psychic Entertainers Association. His list of amazed and satisfied clients reads like the "Fortune 500".

Generating a profound sense of mystery and excitement wherever he appears, Johnson is a master of intuition and uses effective methods of memory and mental imaging that have thrilled and confounded audiences globally.

Enigmas and Perplexities will be presented on Wednesdays at 7:30pm, April 1 - June 24, 2020, with a one-week break on Wednesday May 6, 2020. Tickets are priced $35 (Main Floor) and $45 (Front Row).

Tickets for all Chicago Magic Lounge performances are available at the box office, (312) 366-4500 or online at chicagomagiclounge.com. Chicago Magic Lounge is a 21+ venue. Ages 16+ allowed to ticketed shows with a legal guardian. Ages 5+ allowed for The Family Show only.





