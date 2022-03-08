Chicago Ensemble Hosts 45th Anniversary Special Event and Two Concerts

The Chicago Ensemble's 45th Anniversary season and return to live performances continues in March, featuring the works of Hindemith, Beethoven, Husa and Bruch, Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 3 p.m. at International House, 1414 E. 59th St. with streaming of this concert available and Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fourth Presbyterian Church, 126 E. Chestnut St.

Artistic Director Gerald Rizzer provides an informal commentary before each piece, heightening the intimacy of the chamber music. Tickets for the March concerts are $35 each. There is also a 45th Anniversary Celebration, Saturday, March 12, 2022 at The Fortnightly Club, 120 E. Bellevue Place. The Celebration features a unique Classical Music Jukebox format inviting audience participation. Tickets for the Celebration are $120 per person and Jukebox Selections are an additional $50 each. More information, discounted subscription offers, single tickets and streaming options are available at TheChicagoEnsemble.org.

The Chicago Ensemble's March concert program reflects characteristics of the ensemble's ventures into atypical repertoire: Beethoven's own transcription for clarinet, cello and piano of his Septet, a transcription which the composer made because of the popularity of his Septet; the German Romantic composer Max Bruch's pieces for clarinet, viola and piano, quite Brahmsian in style; Paul Hindemith's compelling Duet for viola and cello, dating from 1934 and Czech composer Karel Husa's Evocations de Slovaquie, a 1951 composition in the manner of Bartók's Eastern European folk-influenced music. Performers joining artistic director/pianist Gerald Rizzer are Elizandro Garcia-Montoya, clarinet; Sixto Franco, viola; and Mara McClain, cello.

March Concert's Program:

Paul Hindemith: Duet (1934) for viola and cello

L. van Beethoven: Trio in Eb Major, op. 38 for clarinet, cello and piano (composer's transcription of Septet, op. 20)

Karel Husa: Evocations de Slovaquie (1951) for clarinet, violin and cello

Max Bruch: Selected Pieces, op. 83 for clarinet, viola and piano

The 45th Anniversary Celebration

The Chicago Ensemble celebrates its 45th anniversary with an exciting and unique format - Classical Music JukeBox. Celebration attendees may drop a "nickel '' into the TCE Classical JukeBox and choose from 12 listed pieces to hear that selection played live at the celebration. This one-of-a-kind format brings a new, more personal experience for the attendees. The 45th Anniversary Celebration is $120 per person and Jukebox Selections are an additional $50 each. TCE invites all to come join the fun celebrating this hidden gem in the Chicago music scene. More information on the special event at TheChicagoEnsemble.org/45th-anniversary.

Performance and Ticket Information: Subscriptions to next four concerts in the 45th Anniversary season are available now for a discounted price of $126. Individual tickets and streaming of the March 27 concert are also available for $35. A congenial informality is a hallmark of The Chicago Ensemble's programs: the artistic director presents informative commentary about the music and each program. Visit the TheChicagoEnsemble.org to learn more.

About The Chicago Ensemble

The Chicago Ensemble is in its 45th season of chamber music concerts, an extraordinary longevity for a Chicago chamber music group. Under the direction of its founder and artistic director, Gerald Rizzer, the Chicago Ensemble was one of the first ensembles in the country to present a chamber music concert series with varying combinations of instruments and voice. Acclaimed "virtuosos of variety" (John von Rhein, Chicago Tribune), the group presents masterpieces of the classical music repertoire, little-known works from the past and new works selected through its "Discover America" competitions for new works.

In addition to the subscription series, The Chicago Ensemble has presented children's demonstration/performances in conjunction with Sulzer Regional Library; has toured regionally; offers workshops for adult amateur players; and has been a frequent guest on WFMT live broadcasts. Recently, in the fall of 2020, the Ensemble produced three video presentations focused on children. The Ensemble is proud to have served Chicago for so long while retaining its quality of music and unique style.