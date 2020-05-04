Chicago Dance Company Lucky Plush To Celebrate 20th Anniversary Online

If there's any Chicago dance-theater company that thrives on the intimacy of live performance, it's Lucky Plush Productions.

But this year, Lucky Plush wants everyone to stay safe while still gathering with company members, donors, fans and friends to celebrate the company's 20th anniversary at Plucky Lush, its annual spring benefit fundraiser and performance.

So this year, Plucky Lush is going virtual.

Please join Lucky Plush, from the comfort of your home, on Friday May 22, 2020 at 7 p.m. CST to celebrate 20 amazing years of art-making and community engagement. All you need is WiFi and your favorite device to join the virtual party of the year. No mask or hand sanitizer needed.

Log on for a fun, interactive and exciting line-up of Plucky Lush activities including:

Interactive movement activities with Lucky Plush ensemble members

The debut of a retrospective video of the company's work from the past 20 years

Lucky Plush trivia games

Chances to win custom Lucky Plush merchandise and accessories

A live paddle raise and raffle

Culminating in a virtual dance party DJ'd by Michael Caskey



To make Plucky Lush as accessible to as many people as possible, Lucky Plush is offering a range of Pay What You Can prices, starting at just $10:

$10 - Artsy Amigo $25 - Fabulous Fan $50 - Cheeky Companion $100 - Plucky Pal $150 - V.I.P. (Very Important Plushie) $200 - Anniversary Angel

Purchase tickets at luckyplush.com. Sponsorship levels also range from $1,000 to $10,000.

"With canceled tours and local performances due to COVID-19, Lucky Plush and our artists need the support of our community more than ever," said Lucky Plush founder and artistic director Julia Rhoads.

"This milestone event will bring Lucky Plush's signature combination of dance, comedy, storytelling and intimate staging right to your home. We look forward to laughing, dancing and celebrating 20 years with you!"

Ticket buyers will receive an emailed link to the party before the event. All proceeds will go directly to the company to help make up for the loss of earned income due to cancelled and postponed performances because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please note: Plucky Lush is family friendly. Pets included and encouraged.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You