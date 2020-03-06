Chicago Children's Theatre Expands To Lincoln Park

Starting Monday, March 23, Chicago's only professional theater devoted entirely to children will begin offering performing arts classes for children grades K-4 at Menomonee Club, 1535 N. Dayton St., near the Lincoln Park Apple Store, just one block from the intersection of North, Halsted and Clybourn Avenue.

CCT's new Lincoln Park class roster launches with Acting for the Stage for grades K-1, Mondays, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., and Acting for the Stage, grades 2-4, Mondays, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Students will learn from top professional teaching artists how to tell exciting stories and create wonderful worlds, while making new friends. Classes encourage confidence in collaborative play, prepare performers to take the stage, and culminate with a live performance for family and friends. Both classes meet for 10 weeks, through June 9. Tuition is $230 per class.

Looking to summer, Chicago Children's Theatre just opened registration for two, two-week summer camps at Menomonee Club: Musical Theatre Adventure Camp: Fairy Tale Tornado (ages 5-7, July 27-August 7) and Musical Theatre Adventure Camp: Legends of the Deep Sea (ages 8-11, August 10-21.)

Both camps build on frameworks of legends, myths and fairy tales to immerse children in the basics of acting, songwriting, singing, dancing, choreography, collaborative story development, scene and prop construction. At the end of each week, kids will perform an original musical for friends and family in Menomonee Club's Fasseas Studio.

Both camps are in session Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

To help working parents, CCT will offer free before and aftercare, starting at 8:15 a.m. and running until 5:45 p.m. Tuition is $970 for each two-week camp.

Register now at chicagochildrenstheatre.org/menomoneeclubclasses.







