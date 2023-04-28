Chicago Cabaret Week Set For Next Month

Now in its second year, Chicago Cabaret Week showcases the diversity of artists and the growing number of venues offering cabaret performances throughout the year. It is also a celebration of the rich history of cabaret in Chicago, which dates back to the early 1900s and encompasses blues, jazz, American songbook, world music, pop, and Broadway.

From May 12 to May 21, audiences can experience cabaret in a wide variety of themed shows, including Broadway Soul, songs of the Borscht Belt, the music of Cole Porter, jazz duos, vocal trios, and Filipino cabaret. There are even two Mother's Day dinner shows, May 13 and May 14. All performances are priced at $30 or less. With some shows already sold out, reservations are strongly recommended. A complete schedule, ticket information, and venue information is available at www.chicagocabaretweek.org.

Chicago Cabaret Week is produced by three leading cabaret organizations: Chicago Cabaret Professionals, Working in Concert, and Acts Of Kindness Cabaret, with support from Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs (DCASE), Choose Chicago, Illinois Arts Council, and WDCB 90.9 FM radio.

"What makes cabaret unique is how connected the performers are with the audience, creating a one-to-one relationship," explains Claudia Hommel, Executive Director of Working In Concert. "The cabaret scene in Chicago goes back over 100 years and today we're seeing a growing interest among artists and audiences to experience this exciting art form."

Hommel first envisioned Chicago Cabaret Week more than four years ago, and she was among the team that planned the event to launch in 2020, but, due to Covid, Cabaret Week was put on hold until 2022.

"When we finally launched Chicago Cabaret Week, it was a great success. There are so many artistic forms within our community - singers, of course, but also burlesque, magic, puppetry, comedy and so much more - all produced in small, intimate venues throughout the city and suburbs," explains Hilary Feldman, Founder and Artistic Director of Acts Of Kindness Cabaret. "This year, we again have a terrific lineup of 40 performers and musicians at so many great venues, including clubs, restaurants, and theaters."

"The opening night will be a very special event, featuring 13 artists . It's rare to have so many great performers on one stage - so for those new to cabaret or longtime fans, this will be a wonderful opportunity to experience so many different aspects of this art form," says Anne Burnell, president of Chicago Cabaret Professionals and one of the performers. "Plus, we'll be performing in a truly unique performance space, in the Sanctuary at Epiphany Center for the Arts."