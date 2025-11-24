Chicago Cabaret Professionals Perform Annual Holiday Cabaret at New Venue

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chicago Cabaret Professionals has announced the return of our favorite holiday event: Merry Measures, to be held at The CheckOut on Monday, December 1 and Tuesday, December 2, both shows begin at 7pm. This annual fundraiser, to benefit Season of Concern, includes two nights of amazing holiday music with two wonderful casts.

This year, the event will be at an exciting new venue in Chicago: The CheckOut, located at 4116 N Clark Street, in a transformed former 7-Eleven. The CheckOut is operated by Chicago-based nonprofit Access Contemporary Music. It serves ACM’s mission of making music a visible, accessible, and transformative part of everyday life—through concerts, lessons, and creative experiences that support well-being and connection.

Chicago Cabaret Professionals President Carla Gordon says “Merry Measures starts your holiday with the joy of our members’ music, that comes straight from the heart.” Gordon says CCP will donate all proceeds from both performances to Season of Concern, an organization that supports Chicago theater artists in times of need.

Monday Night Cast List:

Director: Michael Joseph Mitchell | Assistant Director: Kimberly Lawson | Music Director: Mark Burnell

Performers: Ellen Winters Reynolds, Kelci Kosin, Staci Kelley, Alison Issen, Kimberly Lawson, B.D. Greer, Susan Dennis, Gaye Klopack, Carolyn Wehner, Patricia Mosley, Gabriel Valentino, Lou Gale, Gina Mincy, Aurora Boe, Xander Ramirez, T. Patrick Davis and Michael Joseph Mitchell.

Tuesday Night Cast List:

Director: David Edelfelt | Assistant Director: Cindy Firing | Music Director: Chuck Larkin

Performers: Cindy Firing, Ren Perez, Kevin Wood, Jonathan Lewis, Alex Magno, Carol Moss, Marianne Murphy Orland, Carla Gordon, Dan Michel, The Swingin' Sisters, Cathy Glickman, Felicia Hinojosa, Lucy Smith, David Meulemans, Mrs. Yuka Layme, Ken Baker and David Edelfelt.