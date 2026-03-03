Cast Set for Max Wolf Friedlich's JOB at Writers Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Writers Theatre will continue its 2025/26 Season with the Chicago and Midwest premiere of the hit psychological thriller JOB, written by Max Wolf Friedlich and directed by David Esbjornson. JOB will run April 9 – June 14, 2026, in The Gillian Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe.

Jane, an employee at a big tech company, has been placed on leave after video of her screaming breakdown at work went viral. Her employers tell Jane she must be evaluated by crisis therapist Loyd before she can be reinstated to the job that gives her life meaning. Their first session together, however, quickly escalates into an epic showdown with a shocking and disturbing twist. A Broadway and Off-Broadway sensation, this intense psychological thriller skewers the insidiousness of the internet, the meaning of work and the ramifications of a secret revealed.

The cast includes Christopher Donahue (Loyd) and Rae Gray (Jane). The understudies are Mark Ulrich (Understudy Loyd) and Haley Gustafson (Understudy Jane).