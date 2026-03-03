Non-Equity Nominees Revealed for The Jeff Impresario Award

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In preparation for the upcoming 52nd anniversary Jeff Awards for Non-Equity Theater, nominees for The Jeff Impresario Award have been revealed. This award, launched in 2025, recognizes an outstanding Chicago Non-Equity theater stage manager who has played a vital role in the behind-the-scenes work bringing Chicago productions to life over the last season. This honor is presented for both Non-Equity and Equity theaters at the annual Jeff Awards ceremonies. Nominations come exclusively from Chicago area theater companies.

The inclusion of the Jeff Impresario Award nominations bring the total to 157 theater artists who will be in the spotlight at this year's Non-Equity Awards which honor the most recent season, January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025.



2025 NON-EQUITY JEFF IMPRESARIO AWARD NOMINEES

Lindsey Chidester – Idle Muse Theatre Company

Samantha Flipp and Beep Trefts – Invictus Theatre Company

Erin Galvin – Promethean Theatre Ensemble

Shane Hogan – The Factory Theater

Danny J. Mahr – Open Space Arts

Kendyl Meyer – First Floor Theater and Kokandy Productions

Sara Segneri – Strawdog Theatre Company

Reagan Stevenson – Theatre Above the Law

Becky Warner – TUTA Theatre



The 52nd Anniversary Jeff Awards for Non-Equity Theater will be held Monday, March 23, 2026, at the Harris Theater in Chicago, IL. Doors open at 6:00pm with a cash bar available, and the awards show begins at 7:00pm.

General Admission tickets are $71.50 (includes ticket + required fees). A group rate of $54.25 (includes ticket + required fees) is available for parties of 10 or more by contacting the Harris Theater box office at 312-334-777.