Non-Equity Nominees Revealed for The Jeff Impresario Award
Nominees include Idle Muse Theatre Company, Invictus Theatre Company and more.
In preparation for the upcoming 52nd anniversary Jeff Awards for Non-Equity Theater, nominees for The Jeff Impresario Award have been revealed. This award, launched in 2025, recognizes an outstanding Chicago Non-Equity theater stage manager who has played a vital role in the behind-the-scenes work bringing Chicago productions to life over the last season. This honor is presented for both Non-Equity and Equity theaters at the annual Jeff Awards ceremonies. Nominations come exclusively from Chicago area theater companies.
The inclusion of the Jeff Impresario Award nominations bring the total to 157 theater artists who will be in the spotlight at this year's Non-Equity Awards which honor the most recent season, January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025.
2025 NON-EQUITY JEFF IMPRESARIO AWARD NOMINEES
Lindsey Chidester – Idle Muse Theatre Company
Samantha Flipp and Beep Trefts – Invictus Theatre Company
Erin Galvin – Promethean Theatre Ensemble
Shane Hogan – The Factory Theater
Danny J. Mahr – Open Space Arts
Kendyl Meyer – First Floor Theater and Kokandy Productions
Sara Segneri – Strawdog Theatre Company
Reagan Stevenson – Theatre Above the Law
Becky Warner – TUTA Theatre
The 52nd Anniversary Jeff Awards for Non-Equity Theater will be held Monday, March 23, 2026, at the Harris Theater in Chicago, IL. Doors open at 6:00pm with a cash bar available, and the awards show begins at 7:00pm.
General Admission tickets are $71.50 (includes ticket + required fees). A group rate of $54.25 (includes ticket + required fees) is available for parties of 10 or more by contacting the Harris Theater box office at 312-334-777.
Videos