Charlie Berens Is Coming To The UIS Performing Arts Center In February

Charlie Berens has announced that his tour will stop at the UIS Performing Arts Center on Saturday, February 2, 2025.

Tickets on sale to FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center starting Wednesday, September 25th. Remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 27th at 10 a.m. at UISpac.com. Tickets are $29.50 - $57.50 and available at UISpac.com.

CHARLIE BERENS is a comedian, New York Times Best Selling Author, Emmy-winning journalist, musician and creator of the Manitowoc Minute. He creates weekly content for his various social platforms and has amassed over 9 million followers.

In 2017, Charlie began hosting his weekly comedic online news show, the Manitowoc Minute. Since then, Charlie's been creating Midwest-focused sketch comedy videos on his social media platforms. He's also traveled the country with three sold out stand-up comedy tours.

In 2020, Charlie paired up with Horseshoes & Hand Grenades alum Adam Greuel to release the music/comedy album, Unthawed. The album, which is a mixture of bluegrass, country and Charlie's comedy, hit #1 on the Billboard Bluegrass chart and #6 on the Bluegrass Comedy chart. The duo followed that up with Dive Bar Dinner in 2023, which also charted on the Billboard Charts.

Charlie's first book, The Midwest Survival Guide, was released in November of 2021 by William Morrow/Harper Collins and immediately became a New York Times Best Seller! ABC is currently developing a half-hour comedy based on the book. His Midwest Survival Guide Tour sold over 150,000 tickets!

2023 also saw the release of his first stand-up special, Charlie Berens: Midwest Goodbye.

Charlie just launched his very own brandy! Berens Old Fashioned Brandy is being producing by the Dancing Goat distillery and is in stores now!

Charlie hosts the Cripescast podcast where he interviews musicians, artists, comedians, creators and more to talk about their story and connections to the Midwest. Guests have included Nate Bargatze, Michael Yo, Kim and Penn Holderness, Jeff Foxworthy, and Roy Wood, Jr.

In addition to Cripescast, Charlie co-hosts the Bellied Up podcast w/ Myles the You Betcha guy. Every Thursday, Charlie and Myles belly up at a small town bar and take live callers from all over the Midwest and rest of the world. Charlie is currently touring America on his Good Old Fashioned Tour!

