Casting Announced for Chicago Production of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

The producers of the international hit comedy The Play That Goes Wrong have announced the cast for a Chicago production coming to the Windy City for a limited seven-week engagement. Tickets are on sale now at BroadwayInChicago.com for performances running December 14, 2021 through January 30, 2022 at Broadway In Chicago's Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place.

The Chicago-based company will include Colton Adams as Trevor, Joseph Anthony Byrd as Jonathan, Ernaisja Curry as Annie, Michael Kurowski as Dennis, Matt Mueller as Chris, Kelly O'Sullivan as Sandra, Jarred Webb as Max, and Jonah D. Winston as Robert. Standbys include Caroline Chu, Drew Johnson, Russell Mernagh, and Brenann Stacker.

Producer Kevin McCollum said, "More than anything right now, we need to laugh. The Play That Goes Wrong brings audiences of all ages and backgrounds together through comedy. And we are thrilled to return to Chicago with an incredible cast of extraordinarily talented Chicagoans."

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces 'The Cornley University Drama Society,' which is attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

Entertainment Weekly raves The Play That Goes Wrong is "hilarious, non-stop pandemonium." The New York Times calls it "a gut-busting hit," and Huffington Post proclaims it "the funniest play Broadway has ever seen!" The New York Post says, "Nothing is as fall down funny. GO."

The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong opened at the Lyceum Theatre on April 2, 2017 and by its closing on January 6, 2019 played 27 previews and 745 performances, making it the second longest running show in the history of the Lyceum Theatre. Not yet done with New York, The Play That Goes Wrong officially opened Off-Broadway on February 20, 2019 at New World Stages - Stage 4, where it resumed performances in October 2021 after being suspended due to the pandemic. The Play That Goes Wrong received a Tony Award® for Best Set Design, Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Best Play, and the Theater Fans Choice Award for Best Play.

Winning the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong is now in its eighth year in the West End, having played to over two million people in more than 30 countries on six continents. It is a remarkable rags-to-riches story for a play that started its life at a London fringe venue with only four paying members of the public at the first performance and has gone on to play to an audience of over two million people around the world.

The Play That Goes Wrong is directed in Chicago by Matt DiCarlo with original Broadway direction by Mark Bell, featuring set design by Tony Award winner Nigel Hook, lighting design in Chicago by Jeremy Cunningham based on the original Broadway design by Ric Mountjoy, sound design in Chicago by Beth Lake based on the original Broadway design by Andrew Johnson, and costume design by Roberto Surace.

The Play That Goes Wrong is produced in Chicago by Kevin McCollum, J.J. Abrams, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence Ltd., Catherine Schreiber, Ken Davenport, Double Gemini Productions / deRoy- Brunish, Damian Arnold / TC Beech, Greenleaf Productions / Bard-Roth, Martian Entertainment / Jack Lane / John Yonover, and Lucas McMahon.

For more information, visit www.BroadwayGoesWrong.com.