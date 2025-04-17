Cast and Creatives Set For Uptown Music Theater's HAIRSPRAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway's Tony Award-Winning Musical Hairspray is set to take the Uptown Music Theater stage this summer in Highland Park, IL, directed and choreographed by Tor Campbell, music directed and conducted by Aaron Kaplan, and featuring the acclaimed 20-piece JAM orchestra.

Hairspray is a feel-good celebration of individuality, community, and big dreams. Set in 1962 Baltimore, the story follows big-hearted teenager Tracy Turnblad as she sets out to dance on "The Corny Collins Show"-and ends up launching a mission to integrate the program, challenge outdated beauty standards, and bring people together through the power of music and movement. Filled with infectious songs, big laughs, and powerful themes of love, acceptance, and inclusivity, Hairspray is the ultimate Broadway musical for audiences of all ages.

The cast features Grace Hall as Tracy Turnblad, Scott Spector as Edna Turnblad, Corey Mills as Wilbur Turnblad, Lily Ramras as Penny Pingleton, Shannon Seip as Prudy Pingleton, Abraham Deitz-Green as Link Larkin, Ethan Lupp as Corny Collins, Rebecca Mactaggart as Amber Von Tussle, Emma Jean Eastlund as Velma Von Tussle, Ajene Cooks as Seaweed J. Stubbs, A'mia Imani as Little Inez Stubbs, and Sharon Miles as Motormouth Maybelle.

Hairspray's ensemble includes: Matthew Angelaccio (IQ, US Link), Morgan Barber (Dynamite, US Little Inez), Angelena Browne (Swing), Adonis Claybourne (Duane), Sara Dolins (Tammy, US Penny), Nic Eastlund (Pinky, US Wilbur), Natalie Evans (Lou Anne, US Velma), Christopher Finch (US Edna), Amber Golich (Shelly), Constance Harris (Ensemble, US Dynamite), Natalie Henry (Dynamite), Kelly Hood (Brenda, US Amber), Zak Jacobs (Swing), Henry Jones (Ensemble, US Corny Collins), Annabelle Langas (Swing), Dane Larson (Ensemble), Danielle Llevada (Ensemble, Swing), Ryder McDaniel (Brad), Eliza Monté Gilbert (Thad), Kayla Muldoon (US Tracy), David Taylor (Swing), Jordan Taylor (Dynamite), Alec Rego (Fender), Darrow Richmond (Gilbert, US Seaweed), Braedon Roling (Sketch), Nick Washington (Ensemble), and Kristin Weed (Ensemble, US Motormouth Maybelle).

The production is directed and choreographed by Tor Campbell, a Milwaukee native and Northwestern University MFA graduate in Stage Directing whose dynamic career spans continents and prestigious institutions. Campbell has taught and directed at UC Irvine, Juilliard, and Lake Forest College. He currently serves as the Northwestern Directing Fellow at Goodman Theatre and has worked with Northlight Theatre and the Goodman's producing team for the 2024-2025 season.

"This cast is electric," said Campbell. "They're not just learning steps-they're channeling the heartbeat of a movement. Hairspray might be wrapped in beehives and bops, but it's about what it takes to be seen, to be heard, and to break through. This isn't just a show-it's a joyful rebellion."

The music team is led by Jeff Award-Nominated Music Director and Conductor Aaron Kaplan, with Kevin Zhou as Associate Music Director. Angelena Browne serves as Assistant Director, with Zak Jacobs as Assistant Choreographer. Scenic design is by Jeff Award-Winning Bob Knuth, costumes by Ben Argenta Kress, and hair, wig, and makeup design by Hannah Andruss.

Joel Zishuk serves as both Technical Director and Lighting Designer, with Mike Patrick on sound design and Larry Huettman on video/projections design. Jean Friend is Props Master, assisted by Carol Lee Wax. Stage management is led by Olive Ferguson, with Hannah Weiss as Assistant Stage Manager. Matt Canon is Production Manager. Lark Creative Group (Whitney Langas, Bianca Rose and Holly Weis) leads marketing, PR, and social media.

Jamie Davidson, Uptown's Artistic Director, shares:

"At its core, Hairspray is about understanding-standing up, supporting each other, and dancing our way into a better world. We can't wait to share this uplifting story."

