Cast and Creative Team Set for THE TEMPEST at Idle Muse Theatre Company

Idle Muse Theatre Company has revealed the cast and creative team for its world premiere production of The Tempest, adapted and directed by Idle Muse Theatre Company Member Tristan Brandon, September 19 - October 20, at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W Catalpa Ave. The performance schedule for The Tempest includes two preview performances Thursday, Sept. 19 and Friday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. Press night is Saturday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m.

The performance schedule is Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. General admission tickets are now on sale for $30, $20, students and seniors at IdleMuse.org or the Idle Muse Theatre Company Box Office, 773.340.9438.

William Shakespeare's final full-length theatrical work, The Tempest, tells of a faraway island where magic, illusion and spirits run wild—where a usurped noble and his daughter, banished by betrayal, endure out of sight of society. When a magical tempest brings a royal ship to the island's shores, schemes for vengeance and justice unfold alongside fantastical happenings, new love, and just maybe…forgiveness.

Idle Muse's cast includes Elizabeth MacDougald~ (she/her, Prospero); Caty Gordon~ (she/her, Miranda); Jennifer Mohr~ (she/her, Caliban); Boomer Lusink (he/him, Ferdinand); Mara Kovacevic~ (she/her, Ariel 1); Gary Henderson (he/him, Ariel 2); Connar Brown (she/her, Ariel 3); Emely Cuestas (she/her, Ariel 4); Jacque Bischoff (she/her, Ariel 5); Emily Pfriem (she/her, Ariel 6); Michael Dalberg~ (he/him, Stephano); Joel Thompson~ (he/him, Trinculo); Jack Sharkey~ (he/him, Alonso); Eric Duhon (he/him, Sebastian); Orion Lay-Sleeper~ (he/him, Antonio) and Xavier Lagunas~ (he/him, Gonzalo)

The creative team includes Tristan Brandon~ (he/him, director); Shellie DiSalvo~ (she/they, production manager); Maureen Yasko (she/her, intimacy designer); Laura Wiley~ (she/her, lighting & projection designer); L.J. Luthringer~ (he/him, sound designer); Jennifer Mohr~ (she/her, costume designer); Becky Warner~ (she/her, stage manager); Lindsey Chidester~ (she/her, associate stage manager); Libby Beyreis~ (she/her, assistant director and violence design); Kati Lechner~ (she/her, music director); Evan Jackson~ (he/him, artistic director) and Breezy Snyder~ (she/they, scenic painter).

~Connotes Idle Muse Theatre Company Member

