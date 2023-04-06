Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Revealed For Teatro Vista's DREAM KING

THE DREAM KING runs May 17 - June 18, 2023 with previews May 11 - 14.

Apr. 06, 2023  
Teatro Vista, Chicago's premier Latine theater, today announced the cast of upcoming silent musical THE DREAM KING, created by ensemble member Marvin Quijada and co-directed by ensemble member Sandra Marquez and Alice da Cunha. THE DREAM KING continues the 2022-23 season theme, "Shadow Work," which explores the idea that we can work with our unconscious mind to uncover the parts of ourselves which we repress and hide from ourselves. THE DREAM KING runs May 17 - June 18, 2023 with previews May 11 - 14.

This is the story of a man who falls in love with the woman of his dreams while in his dreams. THE DREAM KING is an epic and delightful journey of a psyche in revolt told through movement, clowning, physical comedy, silent film style projections, a dynamic musical score, and a healthy dose of wild imagination.

The ensemble cast features Teatro Vista ensemble member Marvin Quijada in the lead role of "Sam," Chih-Jou Cheng, Jean Claudio, Liz Krane, Ashlyn Lozano, ensemble member Ayssette Muñoz, Claudia Quesada, Jordan Reinwald, and ensemble member Tommy Rivera-Vega.

The production team, led by creator and writer Marvin Quijada and co-directors Sandra Marquez and Alice da Cunha, includes Joe Schermoly as scenic designer; costume designer Caitlin McLeod and Johan H. Gallardo as associate costume designer; Conchita Avitia as lighting designer; Saskia Bakker as props designer; Matthew Chapman as sound designer and composer; Liviu Pasare as projections designer; and Mike Oleon of Rough House Theatre as puppetry designer. Liv Sullam is the stage manager and Olivia Ellery is assistant stage manager, Julie Jachym and Ellen Willet are co-production managers, and ensemble member Gabe Ruiz is dramaturg. The original music composition is by Elliot Taggart and Marvin Quijada, with additional composition by Matthew Chapman.

THE DREAM KING runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission and will be performed at Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. Showtimes are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets for THE DREAM KING are available at www.teatrovista.org and are $35 for previews (May 11 - 14), and $45 during the regular run, May 17 - June 18. Student tickets are available for every performance for $20 with a valid student ID. Group rates available; for details email boxoffice@teatrovista.org.

Teatro Vista's Teatro For All program offers a limited number of affordable tickets to those in our community who need them most, on a first-come, first-served basis, for $20 per ticket.




