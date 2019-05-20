Cast Announced For The Comrades' World Premiere Of ROAST, By Harry Wood

The Comrades, a non-Equity theatre company, today announced its cast for its world premiere of ROAST, a dark comedy by Northwestern University alum Harry Wood, a New York-based writer and comedian. Wood's play follows the friends and family of Sam, a talented young comedian who took his own life, as they fulfill his last request: to hold a roast of him instead of a traditional funeral.

As each of the roasters has their turn on stage, they reflect on who Sam was, and what he meant to them. Throughout, the play asks an important question: when a loved one is lost, how does the world change in their absence? ROAST by Harry Wood explores the deeply intertwined worlds of comedy and tragedy, humor and grief. The Comrades' Artistic Director Derek Bertelsen, who recently helmed AstonRep's production of Rebecca Gilman's THE CROWD YOU'RE IN WITH, is directing.



Sam's mourners/roasters will be played by John Miraglia, recently in Agency Theater's HELLCAB as Edward Warner; Alison Plott of The Comrades' WARRIOR CLASS and THROUGH THE ELEVATED LINE with Silk Road Rising as Sharon Oldstone; Reginald Hemphill as Keith Cross; Kyra Jones co-creator, actor in new web series THE RIGHT SWIPE as Alyssa Warner; Kelli Walker, currently in MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET at Buffalo Theater Ensemble, as Beth Wilde; Mike Newquist of The Comrades' recent DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE as Sonny "Dunny D" Dennison; and Roy Pugh, recently part of Shattered Globe's Prodege program, as Albert Lassiter. Subhash Thakrar and Delaney Clark will be understudies.





Performances will be Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 3 pm at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave, ROAST will open to the press Saturday, July 20 at 8 pm, following previews July 18 and 19. Tickets will be on sale May 21 at https://www.greenhousetheater.org/ or by phone at 773-404-7336.





