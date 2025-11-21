Cast Announced For Brightside Theatre’s PHANTOM IN CONCERT

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BrightSide Theatre will open its 2026 season with PHANTOM IN CONCERT, running January 9–18 at the Madden Theatre at North Central College in Naperville.

The musical features a score by Maury Yeston and a book by Arthur Kopit, inspired by Gaston Leroux’s The Phantom of the Opera. The production will be staged with a cast of 16 and a nine-piece orchestra.

The Yeston/Kopit musical, which has been performed internationally more than 1,000 times, presents an alternate interpretation of the Phantom story, exploring the character’s past and emotional landscape. BrightSide Artistic Director Jeffrey Cass will direct, with Phil Videckis as music director.

Caden Cole of Frankfort will lead the cast as Erik, the Phantom. Emily Lewis of Chicago will portray Christine, and Joe Moerschel of Vernon Hills will appear as Count Philippe de Chandon. Julie Ann Kornak of Naperville will play Carlotta. Michael Rivera of Westmont will portray Gerard Carrière, with Stan Austin of Winfield as Cholet; Austin will also understudy Carrière.

Additional principal roles include Michael John Lynch of Chicago as Jean-Claude, Myles Mattsey of New Lenox as Inspector LeDoux, and Dana Vetter of Lombard as Belladova; Vetter will also understudy Christine.

The ensemble includes Matthew Andresen of Greenfield, Wisconsin; Amy Arbizzani of Naperville (also understudying Carlotta); Michelle Bolliger of Roselle (also understudying Belladova); Jack Keilman of Chicago (also understudying LeDoux and Philippe); Juan Sedonio of Port Barrington; Shaina Summerville of Rolling Meadows; and SarahAnn Sutter of Northbrook.