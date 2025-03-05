CYSO Gala Raises More Than $500,000

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrating its mission and its talented young musicians, Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras welcomed more than 300 guests to its 2025 Gala: Spanish Rhapsody, on Saturday, February 15 at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago. The event raised more than $500,000 from a combination of corporate, foundation, and individual sponsorships and contributions.

Proceeds from the Gala directly support CYSO's acclaimed programs, which engage and inspire students from across the Chicago area. This support enables CYSO to provide exceptional musical education to the next generation of talented musicians, nurturing a lifelong love of music while ensuring access to world-class training for all, regardless of financial circumstances.

This year's Gala honored two extraordinary leaders who inspire the next generation of musicians with its Note of Excellence award: James Ginsburg, music producer and founder and president of Cedille Records, and Jonathan Bailey Holland, composer and dean of Northwestern University's Bienen School of Music.

The evening began with a cocktail reception, followed by an elegant dinner, captivating performances, and a live auction. Lourdes Duarte, WGN-TV anchor and investigative reporter, served as the evening's emcee. More than 150 CYSO musicians took the stage, showcasing their artistry as members of the Kaiso Steel Orchestra, Jazz Orchestra, Preparatory Strings, and Symphony Orchestra.

“In an era when social activities are often facilitated via handheld devices, when music listening is often a solitary activity, when our listening habits are shaped by apps that tell us what we like, when owning music has become more the exception than the rule, and when our ability to engage in artistic activities risks becoming a political act, organizations like the CYSO are more vital than ever,” said honoree Holland.

The Gala was chaired by Ross Bricker and Nina Vinik. Providing major support were Presenting Sponsors Jenner & Block and The Bricker Vinik Family and Gold Level Sponsors Chapman and Cutler LLP, The Daniels-Malinski Family Foundation, US Bank, and Cynthia Van Osdol and John Sandwick.

The Gala's theme, Spanish Rhapsody, took inspiration from the CYSO's June 2025 international tour across Spain, where young musicians will perform for sold-out audiences in some of the country's most renowned concert halls.

