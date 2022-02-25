CLOSE TO YOU: The Music Of The Carpenters, The Decade Tour Comes to Metropolis

Enjoy some of the most memorable songs of the 70s in Close to You: The Music of the Carpenters, the Decade Tour at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre April 8, 2022.



Considered one of the best vocalists of all time, Karen Carpenter captured the attention of a generation with the surprisingly deep material of her unabashedly catchy pop music. Singer and playwright Lisa Rock has compiled a moving tribute to the music and life of Carpenter, and brings it to the stage with her 6-piece backing band. Dedicated to re-creating the true sound of The Carpenters, Rock and her band showcase some of the most memorable songs of the 70s including "We've Only Just Begun," "Rainy Days and Mondays," and of course "Close to You." Close to You: The Music of The Carpenters debuted at Metropolis Performing Arts Center in 2010. They have played nearly 400 shows in 40 different states in their 11+ years of touring.



COVID Protocols: All patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination (along with a photo ID) in order to enter the theatre, or show proof of a negative covid test as well as wear a mask while in the theatre. For more information on covid protocols visit Metropolis' website.



Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.



Close to You: The Music of the Carpenters, the Decade Tour will be held Friday, April 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $35, Stage Tables are $45 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com. The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday 12:00-4:00pm. On performances Monday through Saturday, the Box Office will remain open from noon through at least the start of the performance. On Sunday performances, the Box Office will open one hour prior to show time.