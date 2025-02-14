CHICAGO THEATER WEEK CONTINUED begins February 17, 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The League of Chicago Theatres has announced the return of Chicago Theatre Week Continued, featuring valued-priced tickets to currently playing and upcoming Chicago productions.

For the third consecutive year, HotTix.org will host Chicago Theatre Week Continued from February 17-23, 2025, which will extend Chicago Theatre Week discounts to participating productions for an additional week.

The following productions are participating in Chicago Theatre Week Continued!:

12 Angry Improvisors, Annoyance Theatre

Always Something There, Marriott Theatre

Anti-Virigin Club, Annoyance Theatre

Debate: Baldwin vs. Buckley, TimeLine Theatre Company

Barefoot in the Park, Jedlicka Performing Arts Cetner

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Drury Lane Theatre

Best of Annoyance Sketch, Annoyance Theatre

BLANK! The Musical, The Revival

Chicago Style Improv, The Revival

Chip Chats, Annoyance Theatre

Dead Poet Sobriety, Annoyance Theatre

Deep Schwa, Annoyance Theatre

Drunk Shakespeare, Drunk Shakespeare

Fun Home, Porchlight Music Theatre

Golden Hour, Joffrey Ballet

Hedda Gabler, The Artistic Home

Hitch Cocktails, Annoyance Theatre

I and You, Citadel Theatre Company

Improvised CW Pilots, Annoyance Theatre

Kitty James and Destiny’s Trail to Oregon, The Factory Theatre

Live, Laugh, Blood, Annoyance Theatre

Lottery Day, DePaul University

Love Chaos & Dinner, Teatro ZinZanni

Missed Call, Annoyance Theatre

Music of the Baroque: Handel's Theodora, Harris Theatre

One Star, Annoyance Theatre

ORIGIN TRAIL – Live Singing Dragaret, MY Cabaret

Racecar Racecar Racecar, Bramble Arts Loft

Riff City, Annoyance Theatre

Romeo and Bernadette, MadKap Productions

Super Human, Annoyance Theatre

Tell Me on a Sunday, Theo

The Annoyance Variety Hour, Annoyance Theatre

The Mannequins' Ball, Trap Door Theatre

Titanic the Musical, Marriott Theatre

Tuesday Musical Improv, Annoyance Theatre

Y2K: A 90s Musical, Annoyance Theatre

Chicago Theatre Week Continued! tickets will be priced at $15 or $30 per ticket – or lower – and will go on sale on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 10:00am at HotTix.org. Please note that a service charge will be added. These limited time $15 or $30 tickets will only be available through February 23 or while supplies last.

Chicago Theatre Week, presented by the League of Chicago Theatres in participation with Choose Chicago, runs through February 16, 2025. Remaining tickets are available at ChicagoTheatreWeek.com.

More productions and tickets may be added. Please note that the ticket inventory is limited and subject to availability. Tickets may sell out quickly. This offer is not valid on previously purchased tickets. All ticket sales for Chicago Theatre Week Continued are final.

