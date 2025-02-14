CHICAGO THEATER WEEK CONTINUED begins February 17, 2025

For the third consecutive year, HotTix.org will host Chicago Theatre Week Continued from February 17-23, 2025.
The League of Chicago Theatres has announced the return of Chicago Theatre Week Continued, featuring valued-priced tickets to currently playing and upcoming Chicago productions.
For the third consecutive year, HotTix.org will host Chicago Theatre Week Continued from February 17-23, 2025, which will extend Chicago Theatre Week discounts to participating productions for an additional week.
The following productions are participating in Chicago Theatre Week Continued!:
12 Angry Improvisors, Annoyance Theatre
Always Something There, Marriott Theatre
Anti-Virigin Club, Annoyance Theatre
Debate: Baldwin vs. Buckley, TimeLine Theatre Company
Barefoot in the Park, Jedlicka Performing Arts Cetner
Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Drury Lane Theatre
Best of Annoyance Sketch, Annoyance Theatre
BLANK! The Musical, The Revival
Chicago Style Improv, The Revival
Chip Chats, Annoyance Theatre
Dead Poet Sobriety, Annoyance Theatre
Deep Schwa, Annoyance Theatre
Drunk Shakespeare, Drunk Shakespeare
Fun Home, Porchlight Music Theatre
Golden Hour, Joffrey Ballet
Hedda Gabler, The Artistic Home
Hitch Cocktails, Annoyance Theatre
I and You, Citadel Theatre Company
Improvised CW Pilots, Annoyance Theatre
Kitty James and Destiny’s Trail to Oregon, The Factory Theatre
Live, Laugh, Blood, Annoyance Theatre
Lottery Day, DePaul University
Love Chaos & Dinner, Teatro ZinZanni
Missed Call, Annoyance Theatre
Music of the Baroque: Handel's Theodora, Harris Theatre
One Star, Annoyance Theatre
ORIGIN TRAIL – Live Singing Dragaret, MY Cabaret
Racecar Racecar Racecar, Bramble Arts Loft
Riff City, Annoyance Theatre
Romeo and Bernadette, MadKap Productions
Super Human, Annoyance Theatre
Tell Me on a Sunday, Theo
The Annoyance Variety Hour, Annoyance Theatre
The Mannequins' Ball, Trap Door Theatre
Titanic the Musical, Marriott Theatre
Tuesday Musical Improv, Annoyance Theatre
Y2K: A 90s Musical, Annoyance Theatre
Chicago Theatre Week Continued! tickets will be priced at $15 or $30 per ticket – or lower – and will go on sale on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 10:00am at HotTix.org. Please note that a service charge will be added. These limited time $15 or $30 tickets will only be available through February 23 or while supplies last.
Chicago Theatre Week, presented by the League of Chicago Theatres in participation with Choose Chicago, runs through February 16, 2025. Remaining tickets are available at ChicagoTheatreWeek.com.
More productions and tickets may be added. Please note that the ticket inventory is limited and subject to availability. Tickets may sell out quickly. This offer is not valid on previously purchased tickets. All ticket sales for Chicago Theatre Week Continued are final.
