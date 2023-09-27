CAROUSEL, LEGALLY BLOND, and More Set For Music Theater Works 2024 Season

Learn more about the lineup here!

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 4 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE

CAROUSEL, LEGALLY BLOND, and More Set For Music Theater Works 2024 Season

Music Theater Works has announced its 2024 season of productions at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd. The 2024 season launches with 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, March 7 – 31, 2024, followed by Carousel, August 8 – August 18, 2024, Production 3 - TBA, October 24 – November 17, 2024 and concludes with Legally Blonde: The Musical, December 19 – 29, 2024. Current season ticket holders may renew for the 2024 season through October 19. Public subscription sales begin Friday, Oct. 20 at 12 p.m. and single tickets for 2024 productions go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 at 12 p.m. For more information go to MusicTheaterWorks.com. 

The Music Theater Works 2024 Season includes:

25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

March 7 - March 31, 2024

Music and Lyrics by William Finn

Book by Rachel Sheinkin

Directed and Choreographed by Christopher Pazdernik

Music Directed by Michael McBride

North Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 

9501 Skokie Blvd

Preview: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Press Opening: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Wednesdays at 2 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., with additional performances on Saturday, March 16 at 2 p.m. and Thursday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Adult Only Performances (ages 18+): Saturday, March 23 and March 30 at 7 p.m.

Ticket Prices: $19.50 - $106

Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has won the hearts of theatergoers across the country with its mix of wit, wills, and audience participation. Join this group of unique and dedicated students as they compete for the spelling bee championship that celebrates the pursuit of the ultimate prize while finding the joy of being oneself.

Carousel

August 8 – 18, 2024

Music by Richard Rodgers

Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Directed by Sasha Gerritson

Music Directed by Michael McBride

Choreographed by Andrew Waters

Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 

9501 Skokie Blvd

Preview: Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Press Opening: Friday, August 9, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Wednesdays at 2 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., with additional performances on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17 at 2 p.m.

Ticket Price: $19.50 - $106 

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel was voted best musical of the 20th Century by “Time Magazine.” Find out why this beloved musical that includes the songs “If I Loved You,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” and “Soliloquy” has become one of the most powerful and moving classics in the Broadway canon. 

Production 3

October 24 – November 17, 2024

Co-Directed and Choreographed by Producing Director Kyle A. Dougan and Lexie Bailey

Music Directed by Linda Madonia

North Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 

9501 Skokie Blvd

Preview: Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Press Opening: Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Wednesdays at 2 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

Ticket Prices: $19.50 - $106

Production 3 will be announced October 16, 2023.

Legally Blonde: The Musical

December 19 - December 29, 2024

Lyrics and Music by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin

Written by Heather Hach

Directed by Sasha Gerritson

Music Directed by Michael McBride

Choreographed by MollyAnne Nunn

Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 

9501 Skokie Blvd

Preview: Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Press Opening: Friday, Dec. 20, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., with additional performances on Thursday, December 26 at 2:00 p.m. and Friday, December 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket Prices: $19.50 - $106

This much fun should be illegal! Legally Blonde: The Musical, based on the cult classic film, shares the story of Elle Woods and her faithful pup, Bruiser on their journey from  Southern California roots to the hallowed halls of Harvard Law School. Join Elle as she learns life’s important lessons on the subjects of love, friendship, the law, and self-respect.




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Otherworld Theatre Announces Fall Shows Photo
Otherworld Theatre Announces Fall Shows

Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier sci-fi and fantasy theatrical production company in North America, today announced new shows and new seasons of returning favorites for Fall 2023.

2
Porchlight Music Theatres 29th Season Subscriptions On Sale Tuesday, September 26 Photo
Porchlight Music Theatre's 29th Season Subscriptions On Sale Tuesday, September 26

Award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre announced its 29th season this past Friday at Porchlight ICONS: Celebrating Ben Vereen.

3
Destinos Spotlight Weekend Launches 6th Chicago International Latino Theater Festival This Photo
Destinos Spotlight Weekend Launches 6th Chicago International Latino Theater Festival This Thursday At Steppenwolf

Destinos, 6th Chicago International Latino Theater Festival, Chicago’s annual citywide festival showcasing Latino theater artists and companies from Chicago, the U.S. and Latin America opens this Thursday, September 28 and runs through November 12, 2023.

4
Cast and Crew Announced For World Premiere Adaptation Of THE NIGHT OF THE HUNTER Photo
Cast and Crew Announced For World Premiere Adaptation Of THE NIGHT OF THE HUNTER

The cast and crew have been announced for the World Premiere adaptation of THE NIGHT OF THE HUNTER, opening on October 29. Brian Pastor will direct Shawna Tucker's original adaptation of the Davis Grubb novel. Get event and ticket information here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Video
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece' Video
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece'
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS Video
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson
Jekot Theater @ Mrs Murphy and Sons (10/22-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Saturday's Children
First Flight Theatre Company (9/30-10/01)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fall in Love with Fat Cat Cabaret
Newport Theater (10/06-10/06)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# the smallprov show
Logan Square Improv (5/10-12/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan
James M. Nederlander Theatre (3/26-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wiz
Cadillac Palace Theatre (11/28-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jane Lynch: A Swingin Little Christmas
Raue Center for the Arts (12/10-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Midwest Magic Circus
Raue Center For The Arts (2/14-2/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You