Broadway In Chicago Reschedules COME FROM AWAY

In response to COVID-19, Broadway In Chicago announced today that the upcoming engagement of COME FROM AWAY, originally scheduled for August 25 - September 6, 2020, at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, will now play April 21 - May 2, 2021 at the same theatre. Current ticket holders will be moved into the new performance weeks automatically.

Patrons that purchased tickets through Ticketmaster or Broadway In Chicago will be contacted to assure you of your refund or change of date.

Patrons with additional questions can contact their point of purchase.

For questions:

If you purchased through Ticketmaster, click here for more information.

If you purchased through the box office, email Broadway In Chicago at CustomerService@BroadwayInChicago.com.

If you are a Broadway In Chicago Subscriber, email Subscriptions@BroadwayInChicago.com.

If you purchased your tickets through Broadway In Chicago Group Sales, email GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.

The safety and health of their patrons, staff and theatrical companies is their top priority. The schedule for Broadway In Chicago productions will be under review as further guidance and recommendations are provided by the CDC and Chicago Department of Public Health. Please check BroadwayInChicago.com for additional updates.

