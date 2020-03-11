Bright Futures Gala Announced To Benefit Youth Guidance

Nearly 700 guests will attend a night of youth achievement during Youth Guidance's annual Bright Futures Gala -celebrating 96 years of supporting youth -at the Hilton Chicago, 720 S. Michigan Avenue.

This spectacular night of events raises funds that support our counseling and mentorship programs that now support 13,000 youth and growing. The programs include BAM, WOW, Community After School, Project Prepare, School-based-Counseling, and more.

Special guests include our youth, corporate and government leaders and community stakeholders. This event boasts a live auction with one-of-a-kind experiences to bid on!

In the past, we've raised about $1.2 million dollars which will allow us to serve more of our youth than ever before," said CEO Michelle Adler-Morrison. "On behalf of Youth Guidance and our gala co-chairs, Jim and Kimberly Mills, we are so grateful for those who join us in the mission of guiding our youth to focus on academics, graduate and achieve their potential."

Youth Guidance meets youth where they are - physically within schools, socially and emotionally - to help them overcome obstacles and focus on their education. The funds raised will support the organization's mission of serving youth from Chicago's resilient communities. www.youth-guidance.org





