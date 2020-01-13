Blue Man Group Chicago Appoints New Resident General Manager Announcement

The critically-hailed Blue Man Group Chicago, continuing its open run at the Briar Street Theatre (3133 N. Halsted), is delighted to announce Jeremy Smith as the production's new Resident General Manager. Smith joins Blue Man Group with more than 20 years of experience with top performing arts organizations such as The Second City, American Players Theatre and Chicago Shakespeare Theater, among others.

"Jeremy's extensive knowledge of the Chicago theatre scene combined with his passion, care and dedication make him a tremendous asset to Blue Man Group's Chicago production," said Blue Man Group Senior Resident General Manager Mary Grisolano. "He is a natural collaborator and has a fresh perspective that will ensure continued success at the Briar Street Theatre."

In his new position with Blue Man Group Chicago, Smith will oversee the Chicago production while ensuring that Blue Man Group's values and vision are supported across the organization.

"I am thrilled to join the team at Blue Man Group Chicago and already feel invigorated to maintain the company's longstanding mission and values," said Smith. "Similar to our show's content, the plans we have for the Chicago production are new, unconventional and abstract but that's what makes this moment exciting."

Smith received his BFA in Theater Management and Promotions from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He currently resides in Chicago's Irving Park neighborhood.

Blue Man Group is an award-winning show and entertainment phenomenon seen by more than 35 million people worldwide since 1991. A dynamic combination of art, music, comedy and technology, the show's euphoric celebration of human connection has universal appeal for a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds. The show is continually refreshed with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and state-of-the-art technology. Blue Man Group has permanent theatrical productions in New York, Las Vegas, Boston, Chicago, Orlando, Berlin and a World Tour. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

This creative collective has become part of the pop culture zeitgeist. Blue Man Group has served as the face of branding campaigns for Intel and TIM/Brasil and appeared countless times on hit shows like "The Tonight Show," "Arrested Development," "Ellen," "Schlag den Raab" (Germany), "WOWOW" (Japan), and "Caldeirão do Huck" (Brasil).

Beyond the stage show, they are Grammy-nominated recording artists, known for their contributions to various film and TV scores and multiple Blue Man Group albums, including their most recent, THREE. Their "Megastar World Tour" rock concert parody played arenas across the globe. The group's recently published first-ever book, Blue Man World, is a visually stunning anthropological exploration of the curious bald and blue character.





