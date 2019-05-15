Black Ensemble Theater's SOUL OF A POWERFUL WOMAN Opens On Sunday

Black Ensemble Theater Founder and Executive Director Jackie Taylor announces the 6th year of Soul of a Powerful Woman, a performance to help raise funds for the Black Ensemble Theater to support its mission of eradicating racism through the theater arts. Co-created by Jackie Taylor, and Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky, Soul of a Powerful Woman has become a premier annual event having raised more than $300,000 to support Black Ensemble Theater programs.

The Soul of a Powerful Woman is written, produced and directed by Jackie Taylor. The performance will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. with a reception immediately following the performance at the Black Ensemble Theater Cultural Center, 4450 N. Clark Street.

Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky will lead a dynamic cast who will sing, dance and act their way into your heart. This exciting performance features some of Chicago's most outstanding powerful women including State's Attorney Kim Foxx, Activist Hedy Ratner (Women's Business Development Center), CEO of World Business Chicago Andrea Zopp, Chairman Midway Broadcasting Corporation Melody Spann Cooper and others to be announced at a later date.

Honorary Co-chairs of the 2019 Soul of a Powerful Woman are Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton and journalist Robin Robinson.

Jackie Taylor comments, Our powerful women performers give their time and financial support because they want to do their part in making our vision of a world without racism a reality. It's amazing to see these powerful women in politics, business and entertainment take the stage to act, sing and dance. Their performances are uplifting, inspirational, motivational and not to be missed. Everyone men and women will have a joyful and celebratory experience at Soul of a Powerful Woman!

Tickets to this exclusive event are $250 and include the performance and an after-performance champagne reception hosted by the performers. Proceeds from the evening will support Black Ensemble Theater's mission through educational outreach programs, productions and much more. For more information contact Toni Harris at 773-754-3931 or tharris@blackensemble.org.





