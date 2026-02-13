Black Ensemble Theater to Present ANOTHER NIGHT @ BET Event Series

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Black Ensemble Theater will launch a new event series, Another Night @ BET. These celebratory evenings, curated by Bernard Lilly, Jr. will engage the Black Ensemble community in new, innovative ways, from showcases and game nights, to screenings and themed parties.

The series will kick off during off during Black History Month with a celebration of Black Love and History, Thursday, February 19 at 6:00pm at Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N. Clark St. in Chicago.

This unforgettable evening serves as an incredible introduction to BE for newcomers, a networking opportunity for the entire community, and a celebration of all things Black Love and History. The event includes a happy hour, karaoke, vendors/ black business owners, live performances from BET alumni, and a live DJ to keep the party going.

Jackie Taylor comments, “The new Black Ensemble series will unite and uplift our community, bringing people together for joyful, captivating evenings. Everyone is welcome to join us for these lively nights of celebration.”

Black Ensemble also recently announced its 50th Anniversary Season, celebrating 50 years of its mission-based theater with a full season of musicals and special events. The season opens with the return of one of its biggest national hits The Jackie Wilson Story (March 7-April 26, 2026), followed by Muddy Waters: The Hoochie Coochie Man (June 20-July 26, 2026), the celebration of You Can't Fake the Funk: A Journey Through Funk Music (September 5-October 25, 2026), and the holiday-time favorite The Other Cinderella (December 12, 2026-January 24, 2027).

The company will also continue with the Plays With A Purpose series for school groups, Black Playwrights Initiative, Soul of a Powerful Woman on June 14, 2026, the annual Gala.

The 5-Play Card

Black Ensemble Theatre's 5-Play Card is a digital ticket package unlike any other. At a cost of $280 (including fees), it offers a savings of $65 over regular ticket prices. One of the greatest perks of the 5-Play Card is its flexibility – use the five tickets any way you want! You can: bring five people to one show, treat yourself to five different shows, or use the 5-Play Card in any ticket number combination until all five tickets are spent.

The 5-Play Card is good for 18 months and becomes active immediately after purchasing. If you buy multiple 5-Play Card packages, please note that a maximum of five tickets can be redeemed on a single show date.