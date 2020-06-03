Black Ensemble Theater Creator, Jackie Taylor, Speaks Out Against Racism

NBC Chicago has reported that Jackie Taylor, creator of the Black Ensemble Theater has spoken about about racism and the current events occurring in the US.

Tayalor stated that she believes the arts can still be a tool to eradicate modern-day racism.

"We saw the explosions in the 60s and what came after it was not effective change. Now we're seeing the explosions again, but they're bigger."

Watch the video HERE.

