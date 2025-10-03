Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicago Launches New Black Arts Directory

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicago is going strong after 28 years, with a full slate of events and programs celebrating the rich heritage of the Black arts community in Chicago.

This Fall, BACA launched a new Black Arts Directory, www.blackartsdirectory.org, a vibrant online hub showcasing African American and minority performing arts, culture and events in Chicago and beyond.

Founded in 1997 as the African American Arts Alliance of Chicago and rebranded the Black Arts & Cultural Alliance of Chicago (BACA) in 2023, BACA offers a diverse range of events and programs that celebrate the rich heritage of the Black arts community in Chicago. Events and programs are designed to engage, educate, and inspire individuals who are passionate about Chicago’s Black arts and culture.

Executive Director Luther Goines comments, “The Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicago is a vital organization in Chicago with dedicated members and a full slate of activities and events to support, uplift and highlight the contributions and artistry of Black organizations and artists. We welcome all Chicagoans to utilize the online directory to find cultural events throughout the Chicago area and to join us for our BACA public, and paid, events, including the annual Black Excellence Awards, the MLK Town Hall Networking Opportunity and our Black-to-Black Series.”

In August 2025, BACA launched the Black Arts Directory of Chicago to serve as a vibrant online hub for African American and minority performing arts and culture in Chicago and beyond. The directory spotlights theatre, dance, music, and cultural events to celebrate rich artistic traditions. BACA prioritizes connecting audiences with diverse cultural experiences, showcasing the talents of Black and Brown artists that showcase the dynamic ingenuity and creativity of Chicago’s Black artists and organizations. It celebrates the rich narratives, historical relevance and artistic expressions that define African American and minority performing arts.

The Annual Black Excellence Awards, a key component of BACA honoring and celebrating Chicago theatre, dance, music, film, literary, and visual artists, will be held on November 3, 2025, at Black Ensemble Theater. For tickets, event updates, and more information about the Black Arts and Culture Alliance of Chicago, visit https://www.bacachi.org/.

In 2023, the African American Arts Alliance of Chicago rebranded as the Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicago, reflecting its continued commitment to celebrating and advancing the Black arts community. With new leadership in November 2024, the organization has been reorganized and revitalized, including a return to its original mission and a new focus in building the Board and programming, increasing membership, and creating websites that appropriately support BACA’s mission and purpose.

The BACA staff is Executive Director Luther Goins, Grants Writer & Development Manager Ilesa Duncan, and PR, Marketing & Design Director Doc Wheeler. The Board of Directors includes President Jackie Taylor, Vice President Sydney Chatman, Treasurer Chuck Smith and members Cheryl Lynn Bruce, Troy O. Pryor, Portia McFarland, William Gill, Ericka Ratcliff, Shawn Wallace and Daryl Brooks.

Upcoming BACA Events and Programs Include:

Black Excellence Awards Ceremony 2025

Monday, November 3, 2025, 7:30pm-9:00pm

Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N Clark St, Chicago

Tickets: $25-$50

The Black Excellence Awards Ceremony, presented annually by the Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicago, honors, celebrates, supports, and promotes Chicago theatre, dance, music, film, literary, and visual artists.

Martin Luther King Celebration: The Black Arts & Culture Town Hall

January 19, 2026

This celebration and panel discussion honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and discusses the challenges and commonalities faced by Black artists and arts organizations and will launch the 2026 Black to Black Workshop Series.

Black to Black Series: Entertainment Business for the Black Artist

March 2026

Workshops

Black to Black Series: Working & Thriving in Chicago

May 2026

Panel Discussion

Cookout In The Blackyard Summer Networking Event

August 2026

Join BACA for an amazing networking opportunity featuring barbecue, drink, music, and fun.

Black to Black Series: History & Fundamentals of Black Organizations

October 2026

Workshops & Auditions

Black Excellence Awards

November 2026

Black Arts Hall of Fame 2026

November 2026

About Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicago (BACA)

The mission of the Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicago is to collectively advance excellence in the work of the Black arts and culture sector. The Alliance works to increase interaction, communication and development of black arts organizations and artists, while delivering programs that increase their visibility, marketability, stability, and sustainability.