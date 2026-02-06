BOHEMIAN QUEEN to Perform Iconic Queen Hits at Raue Center

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Raue Center For The Arts will present Bohemian Queen, a powerful tribute to one of the greatest rock bands of all time, on Friday, March 20, 2026 at 8 p.m.

Capturing the power, passion, and theatrical magic of Queen, Bohemian Queen celebrates the timeless catalog that continues to unite generations of music fans. From the foot-stomping anthems to the soaring harmonies, the band delivers a vibrant, high-energy concert experience that brings audiences back to the golden age of rock and roll.

Featuring five of Los Angeles' finest musicians and vocalists, Bohemian Queen honors the full-band chemistry and musicianship that made Queen a worldwide phenomenon. Faithfully performing hits like “Somebody to Love,” “Killer Queen,” “We Will Rock You,” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the group recreates the spirit and excitement of a live Queen performance with precision and heart.

At the helm is vocalist Paulie Z, whose dynamic range and magnetic stage presence evoke the brilliance of Freddie Mercury. A Brooklyn native, Paulie previously fronted the rock band ZO2—touring with KISS and Poison—and starred in the IFC series Z Rock. Since relocating to Los Angeles, he has also served as lead vocalist for UK glam rock legends Sweet.

In addition to the performance, fans can elevate their night with Bohemian Queen's VIP Upgrade Package. The $40 upgrade includes a pre-show meet & greet with the band and an exclusive Bohemian Queen T-shirt. VIP upgrades can be added to any ticket while supplies last.

Tickets start at $59* RaueNOW Members tickets start at $38.50* (Members save 30% with no per-ticket fee!) *All-in pricing includes a $4 per-ticket box office fee. An $8 processing fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order.

Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake, IL