BERNHARDT/HAMLET Comes To Edge Of The Wood theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Resident Theatre at Edge of the Wood, 6736 N Loleta Avenue, will present Bernhardt/Hamlet for 12 performances from March 28-April 13. Directed by Guest Artist Sean Hargadon, the show features a 13-member ensemble of actors from throughout Chicago.

Set in 1899, the play centers around the international celebrity Sarah Bernhardt as she tackles her most ambitious role yet: Hamlet. Theresa Rebeck's contemporary American play rollicks with high comedy and human drama, set against the lavish production that could make or break Bernhardt's career.

Members of The Acting Company include Resident Artists Stephen Loch and Herb Metzler and returning artists Rusty Allen, Tony DiPisa, Jack Hradecky, Skyler Tipton, and Sam Waddell. Rounding out the cast are Courtney Abbott (as Sarah Bernhardt), Sydney Hamill, Amanda Hays, Aneesah Jemei, Brady Magruder, and Kevin Woodrow, all making their Edge of the Wood debut.

Tickets are now on sale online or by calling (773) 775-1140. All performances take place at the Edgebrook Community Church on Chicago's northwest side.

Comments