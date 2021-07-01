Auditorium Theatre's Hearts To Art Summer Camp Begins July 12

Hearts to Art, the Auditorium Theatre's award-winning summer camp runs July 12 through August 6. Now in its 17th year, this performing arts camp is for young people who have experienced the death of a parent. The camp is offered at no cost to families because of the generosity of donors and sponsors each year.

The camp is currently at capacity, but interested families may be added to a waitlist. Capacity was lowered to 32 campers per session this summer because of COVID-19 safety precautions.

This unique camp encourages healing through the power of creative play. Through the exploration and creation of dance, visual art, theatre, and music, Hearts to Art inspires communication and collaboration, fosters emotional growth, and provides friendship, compassion, and community. Through interaction with young people who have experienced a similar loss, campers understand they are not alone.

Hearts to Art is a performing arts camp, where each day campers work in developing skills in acting, movement, improvisation, singing, and more through fun and interactive classes. Additionally, small group healing sessions and guest speaker sessions provide campers with the opportunity to share about their loss, if they choose to do so. Campers also rehearse and stage a talent show in week one and a final showcase performance in week two. There are healing counselors on site throughout the duration of camp.