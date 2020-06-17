Apollo Chorus Of Chicago's Annual Benefit and Cabaret 'After Hours' Returns

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Apollo Chorus of Chicago will be holding their annual After Hours benefit on July 17th from 7pm - 10pm.

This event is free to attend will include many of the features that make After Hours special, such as: fun musical performances, a silent auction, paddle raise, and other unique opportunities to support the phenomenal Apollo Chorus of Chicago.

This event will be virtual so people can participate from anywhere in the world! So, invite your friends, your family, your neighbors, your Instacart driver!

After Hours gives its members the opportunity to showcase their talents outside of the normal repertoire of the Apollo season. Not sure what you expect for this event? Check out previous performances on our After Hours YouTube Channel.

All are welcome to join us for a memorable night celebrating and supporting the arts.

Registration is now open and more information is available on our website.

