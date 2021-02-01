Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

American Blues To Produce Reading Of Kristoffer Diaz's New Play

Featuring Lora Lee Gayer, Suli Holum, Marin Ireland, Tawny Newsome, Maria-Christina Oliveras, and Maureen Sebastian.

Feb. 1, 2021  

American Blues Theater presents a live, online reading of Football Football Football Football (or I Love Lave Dash) by Kristoffer Diaz, as part of "The Room" series. The reading will be live on Friday, February 5 at 7pm. The reading will be followed by a group discussion with Kristoffer Diaz.

"The Room" is a new reading series that brings original work, plays in development, and new stories to Chicago audiences. Offering in-depth discussions as well as action steps for patrons that intersect with themes of the plays, "The Room" will run via Zoom monthly for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic with the intent to transition into an in-person experience in the future.

Tickets are pay-what-you-can with a suggested donation of $10, and are currently on sale at www.AmericanBluesTheater.com or (773) 654-3101. Ticket holders will be sent a pre-reading email complete with instructions on joining the virtual reading via Zoom. Tickets are available until Friday, February 5 at 3:00pm.

Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside notes, "As longtime fans of Kristoffer Diaz, we're honored to present this new, absurd comedy about masculinity and sports. We were introduced to the script during our 2020 Blue Ink Playwriting Award competition when it took the Featured Finalist prize. Sharing it nationally, with the staggering talent assembled by Kris, during America's SuperBowl weekend is a gift."

One professional football team must choose between two potential top draft picks: charismatic multiethnic finesse machine Lave Dash and salt-of-the-earth muscle monster Mervin Gufflinson the First. But when these two young legends join forces, it not only changes the game, but also all sports, and also the whole world, and maybe the entire universe. An insane comedy about masculinity, featuring an all-female cast.

The cast, performing from their homes in four different time zones, is Lora Lee Gayer, Suli Holum, Marin Ireland, Tawny Newsome, Maria-Christina Oliveras, and Maureen Sebastian. The stage manager is American Blues Ensemble member Cara Parrish.


