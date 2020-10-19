American Blues Theater Launches 'Our Home, Our Vote' Initiative

American Blues Theater is actively engaging and educating the community to vote.

This voting season, American Blues Theater is actively engaging and educating the community to vote. Every vote counts and as a premier American arts organization, it has become an initiative of the ensemble, staff and Board of American Blues Theater to provide non-partisan information to its community. American Blues has created the "Our Home, Our Vote" comprehensive voter information site at www.americanbluestheater.com.

The site provides important information about online and in-person registration, voting rights, polling place locations, and important issues, including a VOTER RESOURCE GUIDE.

To help raise awareness, American Blues has partnered with Chicago Public Libraries to hang posters and to make the voter resource guide available at Chicago branches. Two hundred businesses on the Northside of Chicago and suburbs are displaying the poster in store windows. The poster is also available online for download for individuals who would like to display the poster and share it on social media.

For those who want to spread the word in the simplest way--by wearing it, VOTER t-shirts and sweatshirts are available for sale and part of the proceeds goes to Chicago Votes, a local non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to building a more inclusive democracy by putting power in the hands of young Chicagoans.

Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside comments, "Part of our mission at American Blues is to explore the American identity through the plays we produce and the communities we serve. In that spirit, we launched an initiative to help raise visibility that every vote matters. We have created a resource guide to make the voting process as easy as possible for all."

