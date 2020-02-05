Amdur Productions Announces 2020 Art Festival Lineup

Amdur Productions, which organizes and directs some of the Midwest's most prestigious juried art fairs, art shows and art festivals, is pleased to announce its 2020 season, the "Year of Perfect Vision." This year's programming includes more than 20 sensational festivals from the nationally acclaimed, women-owned production company, including crowd favorites such as Gold Coast Art Fair and Port Clinton Art Festival, as well as new shows for the team in Northbrook and Wheaton.



"My team and I are so excited to bring more than 20 art festivals to the Chicagoland and Milwaukee areas this summer," said Amy Amdur, President and CEO of Amdur Productions. "We see each of our shows as an experiential escape from the everyday. Attendees are able to both meet the independent artists we feature and have the chance to see art being brought to life right then and there. It is truly a unique and interactive experience."



Showing their great dedication to serving artists, Amdur Productions also operates an online selling platform, ArtZipper.com, which makes it easy for artists to showcase and sell their work year-round. All artists creating original art can apply to join the platform for review and selection by Amdur Productions' esteemed jury of professionals. Those who have taken part in an Amdur Productions festival since 2014 are automatically eligible to have their own gallery pages on ArtZipper.com.



More than 1,000 artists are expected to show and sell their work through Amdur Productions events during the 2020 season. Art is classified into six categories:

- Paintings



- Flat arts (2D)



- Jewelry



- Functional 3D (i.e., furniture, ceramics, wearables/fashion/accessories)



- Non-functional 3D (i.e., art pieces, sculpture)



- Photography

The 2020 "Year of Perfect Vision" festival lineup includes:



May

May 23-24: Barrington Art Festival

Taking place over Memorial Day Weekend in Barrington's charming, walkable downtown, this free entry, 11th annual event will showcase 130 artists. Paintings, Jewelry and functional pieces are especially popular at this show.



May 30-31: Northbrook Art in the Park NEW FOR 2020



2020 is Amdur's first time producing this free entry event, which takes place under beautiful oak trees in Northbrook's Village Green Park. It will feature 60 artists.

June

June 6-7: Gold Coast Art Fair

A top rated, major event for Chicago, this art fair serves as a kickoff to summer and will include 300 exhibiting artists from all over the country. Held in Grant Park, live music, food and beverages round out the weekend.





June 13-14: Wheaton Art Walk NEW FOR 2020

This exciting new juried art festival will showcase 100 artists from around the country, creating works from mediums such as paintings, fiber, glass, ceramics and more.



June 14: Wrigleyville Art Market

Held in Wrigleyville's popular Gallagher Way, a lush park adjacent to Wrigley Field perfect for families, this one-day pop-up will highlight 50 makers and artists.



June 20-21: Promenade of Arlington Heights



Taking place over the summer solstice, this free admission event will feature more than 130 artists in the streets of downtown Arlington Heights and will feature a live concert on Friday evening.



June 26-28: Millennium Art Festival



Held annually at Lake Street and Michigan Avenue in downtown Chicago, this three-day contemporary festival attracts huge crowds for its works from more than 100 artists and amazing food.



June 27-28: Valparaiso Art Festival



Only in its second year but already beloved by the community, this festival (which has street closures) includes live music, a youth art division as well as art talks and demonstrations.



July

July 3-5: Chicago Botanic Garden Art Festival



With 2020 marking the 10th annual event, this festival is set to be very well attended, with all art having a botanic theme: from photography to paintings, ceramics, wood, jewelry and more. To add to the fun, the festival's run has been extended to include a full third day spanning the course of the holiday weekend.



July 11-12: Whitefish Bay Art Fest



Only 15 minutes north of downtown Milwaukee, which will host the Democratic National Convention a few days later, this event is poised to be a perfect escape from politics and includes street closures.



July 18-19: Artfest Michigan Avenue



This fifth annual, top-rated show, held on the Magnificent Mile at the base of the iconic Chicago Tribune building, will have all-medium works from 70 artists across the country on display.



July 25-26: Glencoe Festival of Art

hicago's beautiful North Shore is home to this 12th annual engaging show in Glencoe's historic downtown. It will feature 120 artists.



August

August 1-2: Art at the Glen

A destination for art enthusiasts of all ages, this 17th annual event will take place at the charming Glen Town Center. Festivalgoers can make a day of it by perusing works from 200 artists, along with shopping and dining along The Glen's main street.



August 8-9: Printer's Row Art Fest



After two successful years, this art fest is back for a third year with new dates. It will take place on Dearborn from Harrison to Polk Street and feature live bands and neighborhood eats, along with 100 featured artists.



August 15-16: Lincolnshire Art Festival



This 23rd annual event will feature exceptional artwork from around 120 artists and be situated around the town's central fountain, beautiful flowers and park.



August 16: Wrigleyville Art Market



Held in Wrigleyville's popular Gallagher Way, a lush park adjacent to Wrigley Field perfect for families, this one-day pop-up will highlight 50 makers and artists.



August 21-23: Evanston Art & Big Fork Festival



Held on the streets of downtown Evanston, adjacent to Northwestern University campus, this seventh annual festival will showcase works from 150 artists at all price points-from long-time collectors to college students. Nearby restaurants serve and sell nighttime food to complement the festival's evening live music entertainment. program.



August 29-30: Port Clinton Art Festival



Amdur's inaugural show, which began in the company's home base of Highland Park, draws countless attendees and buyers and shuts down six city blocks for hundreds of artists. It's become nationally renowned as well as beloved by this fine-art-loving community.





September

September 5-6: Third Ward Art Festival



Milwaukee's ninth annual art festival in the trendy Historic Third Ward neighborhood takes place over Labor Day weekend. Festivalgoers can browse works from 150 artists, then explore the area for shopping, pubs, theaters and galleries galore.





September 12-13: Deer Park Art Show

Thoughtfully-curated, multi-talented artists will be featured in this fifth annual outdoor art show in Deer Park Town Center, with an emphasis on jewelry makers.



September 19-20: Oakbrook Art Festival

Set amongst gardens, fountains and shops in the heart of Oakbrook Center, this art festival has taken place for a remarkable 58 years. This year's event will focus on paintings, ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry and wood.





December

December 13: MADE Holiday Pop Up



Hip West Loop venue Morgan Manufacturing plays host to this one-day holiday pop-up, which is the perfect stop to shop for handmade gifts.

To learn more about any of Amdur Productions' 2020 festivals, or to apply to exhibit, visit amdurproductions.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You