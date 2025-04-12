Actors Training Center Announces 2025 Alumni Cabaret

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actors Training Center announces 2025 Summer Fundraiser: an Alumni Cabaret at Hey Nonny in downtown Arlington Heights on June 8, 2025. Join ATC for a night of live musical entertainment featuring a star-studded alumni cast headlined by Broadway's Nathan Salstone. Nathan will receive ATC's 2025 Distinguished Alumni Award at the event.

"My time at the Actors Training Center was one of the first pivotal shifts in my journey, taking acting as my hobby to realizing it was a craft," says Nathan Salstone. The top-tier training was a place where I learned to embrace this craft, find confidence, and-most importantly-gain humility. I'm incredibly grateful for the lessons, both on and off the stage, and to be recognized as ATC's 2025 Distinguished Alumni is truly an honor."

ABOUT THE EVENT

The 2025 Alumni Cabaret performers feature ATC students from the past 17 years, including: Nathan Salstone, Asher Alcantara, Matthew Angelaccio, Emma Flannery, Tommy Grant, Ali Gregorio, Jackson Halliday, Sophie Kaegi, Andrew McCarthy, Anna Kate McDowell, Lucy McDowell, Zach Polisner, Spencer Rosin, Sabrina Schoenberg, Megan Trubey, Isabella Victorson, and Emmett Victorson.

Join ATC at Hey Nonny on June 8 to enjoy an evening filled with songs from all across the Broadway repertoire and stories from the journeys of performers who trained with ATC's award-winning musical theatre, acting, and comedy divisions over the last 17 years.

ABOUT Nathan Salstone

Nathan Salstone originated the role of "Andrew Lynch" in the world premiere of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's Knoxville (Asolo Rep, Original Cast Album). Credits include: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Broadway, Original Cast), Hadestown (First National Tour), What We Talk About... (The Old Globe, World Premiere), Rags (Goodspeed). Nathan received a BFA from Carnegie Mellon University.

ABOUT HEY NONNY

Hey Nonny is located at 10 South Vail Avenue in downtown Arlington Heights across from Harmony Park. The event will take place in Hey Nonny's listening room, The Venue, one of Chicago's best intimate live entertainment experiences.

Street parking is available and free in the evenings, but can be hard to find. There is a parking garage immediately South of Hey Nonny. The garage offers free evening parking on the 1st, 4th, and 5th levels. Please read the signs closely!

Admission is according to the name of the ticket purchaser. Simply give the purchaser's name at the door. Doors to the venue open one hour prior to show time unless otherwise noted. Hey Nonny is accessible to people of all abilities. For accessibility accommodations, please call us at 224-202-0750 or email us at Contact@HeyNonny.com at least 24-hours in advance. All bags large or small are subject to visual inspection upon entry to Hey Nonny.

ABOUT ACTORS TRAINING CENTER

Actors Training Center's mission is to ignite passion for the performing arts at all ages and to give students a platform to use their art to effect meaningful change in their communities and the world around them.

