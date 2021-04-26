Actors' Equity Members in Chicago Can Now Register for Vaccine Appointments Through Chicago Federation of Labor

Chicago area Actors' Equity members are now able to can register for vaccine appointments through Chicago Federation of Labor for Friday, April 30.

Check out Actors' Equity's tweet below!

For full details on how to schedule your appointment, visit the member portal

For full details on how to schedule your appointment, visit the member portal HERE.