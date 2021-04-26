Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Actors' Equity Members in Chicago Can Now Register for Vaccine Appointments Through Chicago Federation of Labor

Full details on how to register can be found through Equity's member portal.

Apr. 26, 2021  

Chicago area Actors' Equity members are now able to can register for vaccine appointments through Chicago Federation of Labor for Friday, April 30.

Check out Actors' Equity's tweet below!

For full details on how to schedule your appointment, visit the member portal HERE.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Theater T-Shirt
Scenery Bags - Beautiful Broadway Necklace
Two Show Day Unisex T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Chicago Stories
Shake Your Sillies Out At LITTLE JAMS at Chicago Childrens Theatre Photo

Shake Your Sillies Out At LITTLE JAMS at Chicago Children's Theatre

Photo Flash: Porchlights CALL ME ELIZABETH Premieres Tonight; Extension Announced Through Photo

Photo Flash: Porchlight's CALL ME ELIZABETH Premieres Tonight; Extension Announced Through May 9

Andy Swindler to Join Upcoming Episode of BECOMING: UNLEARNING WHITE SUPREMACY Photo

Andy Swindler to Join Upcoming Episode of BECOMING: UNLEARNING WHITE SUPREMACY

Photo Flash: Actors Training Center Premieres Its Virtual Fundraiser The Show Goes On This Photo

Photo Flash: Actors Training Center Premieres Its Virtual Fundraiser "The Show Goes On" This Sunday


More Hot Stories For You

  • Department of Art and Design Announces Fourth Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser 2021
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • What's On Stage This Summer? Check Out Our Guide To Theatre Across The Country!
  • Indianapolis Ballet Will Return to Live Performances This Weekend With GRACE TO GRANDEUR