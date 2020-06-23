Abby McEnay and Samantha Irby Celebrate Pride With Chicago Humanities Festival
Chicago Humanities Festival presents Abby McEnany and Samantha Irby: Work In Progress on June 25 7:00PM (CDT).
McEnany has adapted her Chicago's iO Theater one-woman show into the semi-autobiographical Showtime series Work In Progress-the "coming of age story of a 45-year-old self-identified queer dyke".
Irby's latest essay collection Wow, No Thank You., chronicles her "bourgeois life of a Hallmark Channel dream," including turning 40, getting married, and moving out of Chicago. Come celebrate Pride and representing queer joy with McEnany and Irby.
This program requires a pay-what-you-can digital ticket. You can register here. Please consider supporting our events by paying what you can for a digital ticket when registering, or by making a donation in any amount. Your support makes our programming possible!
This program will include Open Captioning. You can learn more about how to watch live streamed programs here.