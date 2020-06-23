Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Abby McEnay and Samantha Irby Celebrate Pride With Chicago Humanities Festival

Article Pixel Jun. 23, 2020  
Abby McEnay and Samantha Irby Celebrate Pride With Chicago Humanities Festival

Chicago Humanities Festival presents Abby McEnany and Samantha Irby: Work In Progress on June 25 7:00PM (CDT).

McEnany has adapted her Chicago's iO Theater one-woman show into the semi-autobiographical Showtime series Work In Progress-the "coming of age story of a 45-year-old self-identified queer dyke".

Irby's latest essay collection Wow, No Thank You., chronicles her "bourgeois life of a Hallmark Channel dream," including turning 40, getting married, and moving out of Chicago. Come celebrate Pride and representing queer joy with McEnany and Irby.

This program requires a pay-what-you-can digital ticket. You can register here. Please consider supporting our events by paying what you can for a digital ticket when registering, or by making a donation in any amount. Your support makes our programming possible!

This program will include Open Captioning. You can learn more about how to watch live streamed programs here.



Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • #ATXtheatre Releases Citywide Audience Survey Results
  • Watch Lea Salonga &. Seth Rudetsky Live In Concert (At Home) This Weekend
  • Voting Now Open For Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Top 3
  • Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE College Top 5!