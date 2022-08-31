Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ARC Music Festival Announces Art Installations, Gene Farris's Farris Wheel Production Contest And More

Since its 2021 debut, ARC has prided itself on bringing a fully immersive festival experience to Chicago.

Register for Chicago News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 31, 2022  

ARC Music Festival Announces Art Installations, Gene Farris's Farris Wheel Production Contest And More

Just days before ARC Music Festival's return to Chicago's Union Park September 2-4, the festival has announced its official ARC Art installation partners alongside info on a production contest hosted by Gene Farris and official set times.

Since its 2021 debut, ARC has prided itself on bringing a fully immersive festival experience to Chicago. This year, the event's art programming has expanded tenfold, featuring a host of larger than life art installations.

Known for his work representing human form and emotion through brutalist metallic work, Michael Benitsy will bring his twenty-one foot, fire spouting mirrored steel figure, 'Rise', to ARC. Wood installation artist Chris Carnabuci continues these themes with his twenty-six foot Mariposita installation, originally created for exhibition at Burning Man 2019. Toy Studio will bring their signature multi-colored flare to the fold, as they showcase their 'Circle of Light' installation inspired by the full color spectrum and each's interaction with the sun from dawn to dusk. 'Reared in Steel' cap off the ARC Art programming with their iconic 'Lions of Steel' gothic figurines.

Fans also have until end of day today, August 31, to enter Gene Farris and ARC's producer contest where artists can submit a track for the opportunity to win a track on Gene's Farris Wheel Records as well as two three-day GA passes to ARC. Enter here by submitting your best unsigned and unreleased track.

ARC has also released its official set times for the Labor Day Weekend event, offering a first look at the musical voyage set to connect electronic music scenes from across the world to the mothership of house music, Chicago. Check out the ARC Music Festival website to chart your experience. Set times assets can also be downloaded here.

Limited tickets remain on sale at ARC Music Festival's website here.




More Hot Stories For You


GSU Theatre to Hold Auditions for CLOUD 9 in SeptemberGSU Theatre to Hold Auditions for CLOUD 9 in September
August 31, 2022

GSU Theatre and Performance Studies will presents Cloud 9. Evening, hour-long auditions will be held in person at Governors State University's Sherman Hall (E1530) Tuesday, September 20 and Wednesday, September 21.
Writers Theatre to Open 2022/23 Season With TIGER STYLE! by Mike Lew in SeptemberWriters Theatre to Open 2022/23 Season With TIGER STYLE! by Mike Lew in September
August 31, 2022

Writers Theatre will debut its 2022/23 Season with Tiger Style! by Mike Lew, directed by Brian Balcom. The production runs September 29, 2022 – October 30, 2022 in the in the Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre.
Ballet 5:8 to Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month With Two Fall Performances In Chicago & MoreBallet 5:8 to Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month With Two Fall Performances In Chicago & More
August 31, 2022

Ballet 5:8, a female and minority-led premiere ballet company will celebrate 'National Hispanic Heritage Month' with two fall performances in Chicago and the VIP Premiere of The Living Room Series at Chicago Landmark Colvin House to honor Artistic Director Julianna Rubio Slager's Mexican American heritage.
Cast Announced for Midwest Premiere of REFUGE at Theo Ubique Cabaret TheatreCast Announced for Midwest Premiere of REFUGE at Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
August 31, 2022

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre will open its 25th Anniversary season with the Midwest premiere of Refuge, a new play with music and puppetry from creators Satya Jnani Chávez and Andrew Rosendorf with translations by Mari Meza-Burgos. Refuge will begin previews October 7 with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 6:00 p.m.
Photos: First Look at Three Brothers Theatre's THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEEPhotos: First Look at Three Brothers Theatre's THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
August 31, 2022

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is produced by Three Brothers Theatre, performing at Three Brothers Theatre, running Sept 2 - 24, 2022, Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. Get a first look at photos here!