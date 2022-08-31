ARC Music Festival Announces Art Installations, Gene Farris's Farris Wheel Production Contest And More

Just days before ARC Music Festival's return to Chicago's Union Park September 2-4, the festival has announced its official ARC Art installation partners alongside info on a production contest hosted by Gene Farris and official set times.

Since its 2021 debut, ARC has prided itself on bringing a fully immersive festival experience to Chicago. This year, the event's art programming has expanded tenfold, featuring a host of larger than life art installations.

Known for his work representing human form and emotion through brutalist metallic work, Michael Benitsy will bring his twenty-one foot, fire spouting mirrored steel figure, 'Rise', to ARC. Wood installation artist Chris Carnabuci continues these themes with his twenty-six foot Mariposita installation, originally created for exhibition at Burning Man 2019. Toy Studio will bring their signature multi-colored flare to the fold, as they showcase their 'Circle of Light' installation inspired by the full color spectrum and each's interaction with the sun from dawn to dusk. 'Reared in Steel' cap off the ARC Art programming with their iconic 'Lions of Steel' gothic figurines.

Fans also have until end of day today, August 31, to enter Gene Farris and ARC's producer contest where artists can submit a track for the opportunity to win a track on Gene's Farris Wheel Records as well as two three-day GA passes to ARC. Enter here by submitting your best unsigned and unreleased track.

ARC has also released its official set times for the Labor Day Weekend event, offering a first look at the musical voyage set to connect electronic music scenes from across the world to the mothership of house music, Chicago. Check out the ARC Music Festival website to chart your experience. Set times assets can also be downloaded here.

Limited tickets remain on sale at ARC Music Festival's website here.