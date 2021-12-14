AN IRISH HEARTBEAT Pays Tribute To Van Morrison At Raue Center For The Arts

Raue Center For The Arts is excited to welcome "An Irish Heartbeat: A Musical Tribute to Van Morrison" to the stage. Don't miss this incredible show that pays homage to one of the most original artists at 8 p.m. on March 12, 2022!

"Raue Center will celebrate the times and music of one of the most original artists to bring music to life with 'An Irish Heartbeat: A Musical Tribute to Van Morrison,'" says Raue Center Board President, Tim Paul. "Join us for this amazing evening and enjoy a tribute to Van Morrison in our beautiful and historic downtown Crystal Lake theater."

As a small child in Belfast, Morrison loved listening to his father's records from Hank Williams, Jimmie Rodgers and Muddy Waters to Mahalia Jackson and Leadbelly. Morrison began his career as a traveling musician at the young age of 13 and formed the band Them in 1964 at 19. From then on, it was simply impossible to characterize Morrison into any traditional musical genre.

Pop? "Gloria." Top 40? "Domino." Iconic songs played at every social function?"Brown-Eyed Girl." These examples merely scratch the surface and Morrison's complete understanding of gospel, jazz and R&B idioms make the prospect of forging a tribute show to the Belfast Cowboy a wonderful challenge.

Soundtracks of a Generation's producer Doug James has done just that, forming a crack 10-piece outfit featuring singer/harp player Derrick Procell. "An Irish Heartbeat: A Musical Tribute to Van Morrison" plays all of Morrison's hits and also - almost more importantly - spans the musical genres represented during his 55-year career in a fast-paced, nearly two-hour show!

Tickets to "An Irish Heartbeat: A Musical Tribute to Van Morrison" start at $27 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.

Raue Center now requires masks for all patrons 2+ and proof of vaccination or negative covid test within 72 hours to attend Raue Center shows and events. For more information visit rauecenter.org/covid/ For questions or concerns, please contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212.