ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND Closes The Joffrey Ballet 69th Season

The Joffrey Ballet concludes its 69th season with two-time Tony Award-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon's enchanting and family-friendly Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.

Set to Joby Talbot's hallucinatory sound world of sweeping melodies and ticking clocks, the production features vibrant stagecraft and puppetry by Tony Award-winning designer Bob Crowley, transforming Lewis Carroll's classic tale with a modern twist. The production run has been extended for the first time in the Company's history, with 14 performances across three weekends at the historic Lyric Opera House, 20 North Upper Wacker Drive, from June 5 to 22, 2025 (originally scheduled to close June 15).

Based on Carroll's beloved story, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland takes audiences on a magical journey through a fantastical world filled with iconic characters, including the high-strung Queen of Hearts, the entrancing Caterpillar, and the tap-dancing Mad Hatter. Through a seamless fusion of humor, whimsy, and fantasy, Wheeldon makes Wonderland wonderfully real in this audience-favorite dance adventure.

A highlight of the year, the Joffrey is the first American company to bring Wheeldon's whimsical Wonderland to life. Premiering in 2011 at the Royal Opera House in London, the ballet has since toured internationally with some of the world's most prestigious ballet companies.

Renowned for blending popular culture with artistic brilliance, Wheeldon also choreographed The Joffrey Ballet's reimagined holiday classic The Nutcracker, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. The Joffrey first collaborated with Wheeldon on Swan Lake in 2014.

"The Joffrey holds a special place in my heart. I can't think of a more fitting U.S. company to premiere Alice's Adventures in Wonderland," says choreographer Christopher Wheeldon. "The Joffrey dancers lead the way in storytelling through dance, approaching choreography with enthusiasm and energy. Their passion allows them to fully inhabit the zany and colorful characters of Wonderland. Each year, I'm in awe of their growth in The Nutcracker; it remains one of my proudest achievements. These dancers are artists of curiosity and great integrity."

The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE said, "Collaborating with Christopher is always extraordinary. We are honored to be the first American company to perform Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, a production that dazzles on every level. This spectacular finale to our record-breaking season bursts with theatricality, whimsical stagecraft, and inspiring design. The versatility, theatricality, and technical prowess of the Joffrey artists will bring the iconic characters of Wonderland to life in the most magical way."

President & CEO Greg Cameron added, "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland embodies the Joffrey's commitment to artistic excellence and accessibility. For the first time, we've added four extra performances to expand our Joffrey for All initiatives. These added performances provide more opportunities to engage with our Community Engagement partners and affiliated schools, offering equitable access to arts education for Chicago's youth. Wonderland is a joyful and imaginative showcase of the very best the Joffrey has to offer.

Alice's Adventures in Wonderland features live music performed by the Lyric Opera Orchestra, conducted by Scott Speck, Music Director of The Joffrey Ballet.

The Joffrey Ballet presents Alice's Adventures in Wonderland from Thursday, June 5–Sunday, June 22, 2025; the full performance schedule is as follows: Thursday, June 5 at 7:30PM; Friday, June 6 at 7:30PM; Saturday, June 7 at 2:00PM and 7:30PM; Sunday, June 8 at 2:00PM; Thursday, June 12 at 7:30PM; Friday, June 13 at 7:30PM; Saturday, June 14 at 2:00PM and 7:30PM; Sunday, June 15 at 2:00PM; Thursday, June 19 at 7:30PM; Friday, June 20 at 7:30PM; Saturday, June 21 at 2:00PM and 7:30PM; Sunday, June 22 at 2:00PM.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Lyric Opera Box Office located at 20 N. Upper Wacker Dr. by telephone at 312.386.8905, or online at joffrey.org.

