A WONDROUS SOUND to be Presented at Lyric Opera of Chicago

Lyric Opera of Chicago will bring together its renowned Orchestra and Chorus for A Wondrous Sound, a concert showcasing some of opera’s most beloved overtures and choral works. Led by Lyric’s Music Director Enrique Mazzola, this event will take place at the Lyric Opera House on April 16 at 7:00 p.m. and April 19 at 2:00 p.m.

The program features well-known favorites and lesser-heard gems by Puccini, Rossini, Bizet, Wagner, and more. Thoughtfully blending orchestral and choral works, the concert showcases the full range of expressive possibilities for Lyric's world-class ensembles. Maestro Mazzola and Chorus Director Michael Black have shaped a program that reflects their distinct artistry and collaboration.

"Lyric audiences know and love our Orchestra and Chorus from their vital role in every opera we produce," says Mazzola. "This concert is special because it puts them in the spotlight, giving listeners a rare chance to experience the full depth and brilliance of these ensembles outside the context of a staged production."

"For the Lyric Opera Chorus, this is an exciting opportunity to perform a range of music that extends beyond traditional opera," says Black. "Audiences will hear the power and nuance of the chorus in a way that’s different from what they experience in a fully staged performance."

The concert will feature orchestral overtures, including the Carmen overture, alongside choral selections like the Soldiers’ Chorus from Faust and the Humming Chorus from Madama Butterfly. The program will feature selections from Broadway’s golden age, including Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel and Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story, broadening its appeal to a wider audience.

Pre-concert talks will be led by former Lyric dramaturg Roger Pines, offering context and insight into the repertoire one hour before each performance.

