A CRIPPLE CREEK CHRISTMAS CAROL To Play Raue Center This Holiday Season

Raue Center School for the Arts will present a new staging of A CRIPPLE CREEK CHRISTMAS CAROL November 21–December 7, 2025, marking the premiere of the production outside its longtime home in Cripple Creek, Colorado.

Written by Chris Sorensen and Chris Armbrister, with music by James Mablin, the adaptation relocates Dickens’ story to the 1890s gold-mining town, blending historical figures with the familiar structure of the original novella.

The retelling centers on Bob Womack—founder of Cripple Creek—who seeks help from Charles Dickens to reform a local mine owner named Gooch. The visits from Christmas Past, Present, and Future remain central to the narrative, guiding Gooch through the consequences of his choices as he confronts his treatment of workers and the community. RCSA Director of Education Rob Scharlow said, “With Chris Sorensen and Chris Armbrister’s sharp, heartfelt adaptation and James Mablin’s beautiful original music, we’re excited to present a version that's both faithful to Dickens' message and uniquely our own.”

Originally produced in 2002 at The Butte Opera House by Arthur’s Realm Productions, the piece has become a regional title in Colorado. The Raue Center staging will include community events such as an Ugly Sweater Day on November 22 during the 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. performances, Caroling Under the Marquee with cast members on December 4 at 6 p.m., and photo opportunities with characters Gooch, Thomasina, and Crockett on December 6 during the matinee and evening shows.

Cast

Nick Eversman, Rob Scharlow, Jenna Klaproth, Norah Bailey, Annalee Fisher, Sean Unverzagt, T. Jennings, Conner Pearson, Noelle Clauser, Willow Schneider, Brogan Pappalardo, Camryn Cleland, Charlie Lindstrom, Gabriella Tsuryk, Jamie Steere, Julia Unverzagt, Kaylee Payne, Kennedy Wepprecht, Lilah Notman, London Peschke, Lorilai Eversman, Lucia Gonnella, Luisa Steere, Mara Wsol, Michaela Notman, Ross Bogacz, Rya Childers, Julia Pappalardo, Charlie Fisher, Coralee Farmer, Charlotte Farmer, Jacob Farmer, Benji Nowman, Eric Steere, Harper Knight, Nori Arnold, Lily Payne, Carter Wolf.

Creative Team

Rob Scharlow (RCSA Director of Education), Jenna Klaproth (Operations Manager), Chris Armbrister (Director), Chris Sorensen (Playwright & Author), James Mablin (Music Director), Jacqueline Galliano (Choreographer), Abby L. Austin (Stage Manager), Reiley Duffy (Assistant Stage Manager & Props), Conner Pearson (Teaching Assistant/Youth Coordinator), Kristen Brinati (Costume Designer), Ryan Meadow (Lighting & Projections Designer / Production Manager / Lighting Board Op), Chris Tumblin (Sound Designer / Director of Production / Audio Engineer & Board Op), Lisa Giebler (Scenic Designer / Technical Director), Rose Steere (Running Crew/Fly Rails).

Ticket Information

Performances will run November 21 at 8 p.m.; November 22 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; November 23 at 2 p.m.; December 4 at 7 p.m.; December 5 at 8 p.m.; December 6 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and December 7 at 2 p.m. Standard tickets are $34 and student tickets are $19. RaueNOW Members receive a discounted rate. Prices include a $4 per-ticket box office fee, and an $8 processing fee applies per order. Tickets are available at rauecenter.org, by phone at 815-356-9212, or in person at 26 N. Williams Street in Crystal Lake.

Raue Center School for the Arts offers training in acting, musical theatre, improv, and production for students of all ages, providing instruction led by professional teaching artists.