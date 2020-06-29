4th Chicago International Latino Theater Festival Moved To Fall 2021

Statement From Chicago Latino Theater Alliance regarding Destinos: 4th Chicago Latino Theater Festival

As the Arts community grapples with Covid-19, and with the cancellation of theater seasons throughout the country, we at the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA), decided to move DESTINOS: 4th Chicago International Latino Theater Festival to the fall of 2021, when we hope, once again, we can welcome our patrons and international, national and local Latino theater artists in theaters.

However, despite the ongoing pandemic, we have been working diligently to stay engaged virtually with the Latino theater community both here and abroad.

Presently, we are devising a program for this fall. We call it Destinos al Aire. It promises to be a major Chicago event during National Hispanic Heritage Month, September 15-October 15, 2020. Look for more information to come in the next few weeks on our website, clata.org.

For the latest updates, follow @latinotheater on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, #DestinosFest. Join CLATA on YouTube for Charlando, a new web series where we gather Latino theater artists from Chicago and around the world to talk about topics impacting Latinos in the theater industry. Make sure to like and subscribe at: https://tinyurl.com/yblzuzn7."

