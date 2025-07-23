26th Anniversary Englewood Jazz Festival Set For September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 26th Annual Englewood Jazz Festival will return to Chicago’s historic Hamilton Park on September 18–20, 2025, marking a powerful milestone in American music: the 60th Anniversary of the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM). All events are free and open to the public. https://englewoodjazzfestival.org/



Founded in 1999 by saxophonist and composer Ernest Dawkins, the Englewood Jazz Festival has become a vital platform for creative expression and cultural unity on Chicago’s South Side. This year’s festival pays tribute to the AACM, a globally influential collective born in Chicago that has shaped avant-garde jazz and experimental music for six decades.

Dawkins says: "The AACM has always stood for innovation, integrity, and the fearless pursuit of sound as a force for change," says Dawkins. "As we celebrate 60 years of its legacy, we honor not just the music, but the movement.”



The weekend will feature performances by AACM legends and next-generation artists. Events take place indoors on Sep 18-19 and outdoors on September 20 rain or shine, moving indoors in case of inclement weather. Some seating is provided, but attendees are advised to bring their own chairs, blankets, picnics, and an appetite for the kind of music that uplifts and transforms the human spirit! Further information is available at englewoodjazzfestival.org Many of the featured artists at the 26th-anniversary festival have longstanding relationships with the AACM.

This year’s festival begins with a group led by festival director Ernest Dawkins in an original work entitled "Great Black Music - Ancient To The Future" dedicated to the founders of the AACM - Muhal Richard Abrams, Jodie Christian, Phil Cohran, and Steve McCall.



Friday night features founding music director and conductor of the Chicago Modern Orchestra Project (CMOP) and Modern Black Music Ensemble, Renée C. Baker.



Moving outside on Saturday, The Young Masters under the direction of Ernest Dawkins, showcases rising talent. The 26th Anniversary celebration continues with sets by jazz composer Adegoke Steve Colson, JoVia Armstrong, Isaiah Spencer, and the Alexander McLean Project featuring Dee Alexander and John McLean.



Additionally, as part of this event, to honor those whose work has helped shape and strengthen the foundation of jazz in Chicago, the annual Spirit of Jazz Awards will be presented to recipients to be announced.



Live The Spirit Residency is a not-for-profit organization that produces the Englewood Jazz Festival. Ernest Dawkins is the Executive Director of the organization and the Festival.

This 26 year old organization has the full support of the Englewood community including State Senator Mattie Hunter, State Representative Sonya Harper, The Richard H. Driehaus Foundation, and the City Arts program of the Department of Cultural Affairs. Our Englewood Jazz Festival is generally generously supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, SEIU, and Grow Greater Englewood.

Complete Schedule

Thursday, September 18, 2025 (indoors - Fieldhouse)

6:00 pm: Ernest Dawkins presents "Great Black Music - Ancient To The Future" a work dedicated to the founders of the AACM - Muhal Richard Abrams, Jodie Christian, Phil Cohran, and Steve McCall.

Friday, September 19, 2025 (indoors - Fieldhouse)

6:00 pm: Renée Baker

Saturday, September 20, 2025 (outdoors)

• 12:00 to 1:00 The Young Masters Under the direction of Ernest Dawkins

• 1:10 to 2:10 JoVia Armstrong

• 2:20 to 3:20 Isaiah Spencer

• 3:20 to 3:30 Spirit of Jazz Awards

• 3:35 to 4:45 Alexander McLean Project featuring Dee Alexander and John McLean

• 5:00 to 6:00 Adegoke Steve Colson